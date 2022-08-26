Josh Windass sends four-word message to Sheffield Wednesday team-mate

Darren Moore has something of an embarrassment of riches in terms of squad depth in League One, with Sheffield Wednesday boasting a first and second string capable of competing for automatic promotion.

The Owls have been backed by the board this summer, and the addition of Mallik Wilks on a permanent transfer from Hull City only increases their threat in the final third.

The versatile forward oozed class and looked far too good for the third tier as the Tigers won the League One title in 2020/21, and there will be an expectation that the 23-year-old produces a similar level of performance as Wednesday target a return to the Championship at the second time of asking.

Josh Windass is another high profile name in the Wednesday squad whose ability suggests he should not be in the third tier.

Windass took to Instagram in reaction to Wilks’ arrival.

He wrote: “Welcome to the club @wilksyyyyy.”

With Ipswich Town flying out of the blocks in League One, the pressure is on the Owls to join them inside the automatic promotion places, or the pressure will begin to mount on Darren Moore in the dugout.

The Verdict

The weight of expectation is going to be relentless at Hillsborough this season, unless they pull away in the coming months, and having a player with positive and recent experience towards the top end of the third tier, like Wilks, should help them.

The 23-year-old has had quite a lot of clubs now for his age, which points towards the player having a questionable attitude and work ethic, with his ability clearly belonging in the second tier.

With Lee Gregory, Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and Windass himself battling it out for a space in Moore’s front two, Wilks will have to be at the top of his game to cement a place in the starting XI.