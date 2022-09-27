Josh Windass sends four-word message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Sheffield Wednesday reduced the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places to just one point with a 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Owls increased their goal difference to +10 as a result and kept the pressure on Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth above them in the table.

Incredibly high points totals are set to be required once again in League One to finish inside the top two this season, and the Owls will need to be ruthless heading into a seven-game month, eight if you include the Papa John’s Trophy.

Josh Windass’ return to fitness has given Wednesday a huge boost at the start of the campaign, and the versatile forward took to Instagram to give an insight into his mindset at Hillsborough.

He wrote: “Huge month coming up.”

Wednesday have astonishingly good strength in depth for the level, which puts them in arguably the best position of any club in the division to navigate the hectic schedule.

While not having to rely on key individuals too much, especially those who have had ups and downs with injuries in recent seasons, like Windass.

Darren Moore and the group will be targeting a top two spot as soon as possible.

Ipswich Town tasted defeat for the first time this season when they went down 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, with the Pilgrims laying down a marker as automatic promotion candidates.

Oxford United and Milton Keynes Dons have endured slow starts to the season after being well in the mix for promotion last term, with the current leading quartet threatening to pull away from the chasing pack.

Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Derby County have looked very capable in patches so far this term, with probably the Trotters being the most convincing, but Wednesday and Ipswich still stand out in terms of the squads at their disposal.