Josh Windass sends encouraging message to Sheffield Wednesday fans

Josh Windass has been one of the few positives in what has so far been a disastrous season for Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite his sending off in Tony Pulis’ first game in charge, Windass has scored each of the Owls’ last two Championship goals against Norwich and Barnsley, although they’ve not been able to stop Wednesday from slipping to the bottom of the Championship standings.

The defeat against their South Yorkshire rivals left Tony Pulis’ four points from second-tier safety – with the Hillsborough outfit still on just three league victories for the season.

Wednesday have taken just three points from Pulis’ seven matches following him replacing Garry Monk, whilst they’ve scored just four times in more than 10 hours of football.

The big festive Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year was Sheffield Wednesday formed? 1864 1865 1866 1867

Despite their recent form, Windass remained upbeat after the Barnsley defeat, and sent a positive message to Wednesday fans on Sunday morning.

He said: “A long way to go”.

A long way to go 🦉 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/INES58GkWj — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) December 13, 2020

The Verdict

Windass’ tweet would appear there’s still a togetherness in the camp, which is exactly the kind of attitude that Wednesday supporters want to see.

It’s been a difficult opening few months for the Yorkshire outfit, but with 84 still to play for during from now until May, there’s no reason the Owls can’t turn their form around and get themselves out of danger.

If that’s to happen, Pulis will need Windass to continue in his current form – especially with goals proving extremely hard to come by at present.