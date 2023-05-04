Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass has suggested his club should consider signing Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi.

Messi was suspended by the French outfit for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, meaning he will not be included in group training session or matches for the next two weeks.

Messi to leave PSG

Journalist Fabrizio Romano says there are "no doubts" Messi will leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season, with his father and agent Jorge informing the club of his decision to depart a month ago.

Romano claims that Al Hilal have offered Messi a salary worth more than €400m per season to make the move to Saudi Arabia, but that Messi's "absolute priority" is to continue in Europe.

Messi's former club Barcelona are said to be keen on bringing him back to the Nou Camp, but they are waiting on Financial Fair Play to send their bid and open talks with the 35-year-old.

It has been a frustrating spell for Messi since his move to Paris. While he has scored 20 goals in 37 appearances this season, he has failed to help the club to improve their fortunes in the Champions League despite featuring alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

However, Messi did enjoy success on the international stage last year, helping Argentina to win the World Cup, the first time he has lifted that trophy in his career.

What did Josh Windass say about Messi to Sheffield Wednesday?

Reacting to news of Messi's imminent departure from PSG, Windass made a hilarious suggestion for his potential next destination.

On his Instagram story, Windass tagged the official Wednesday account under Romano's post announcing the news about Messi, hinting that his club should make a move for the Argentina superstar.

Could Lionel Messi join Sheffield Wednesday?

This is one we can safely say is not going to happen.

While Windass would undoubtedly love to play alongside arguably the world's best player, Messi will have much more attractive and lucrative offers this summer and Wednesday would be unlikely to be able to compete with the financial might of some of Europe's elite clubs.

Messi's future is likely to be one of the biggest transfer sagas this summer as he decides between an emotional return to Barcelona or a move to Saudi Arabia, but perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles since his arrival at Al Nassr will act as a warning.

It seems certain Messi will be on the move, but he will not be arriving at Hillsborough, much to the disappointment of Windass and the Wednesday fans.