Highlights Josh Windass praises new Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl, describing him as detailed and having worked with elite players.

Windass emphasizes the importance of listening to a coach with Röhl's experience and track record.

Despite a poor start to the season, Windass is optimistic about the future under Röhl, stating that the squad has already embraced his principles and is looking forward to improving performances.

Josh Windass has revealed what he thinks about Sheffield Wednesday's new manager Danny Röhl.

The 29-year-old has spoken about what the new boss at Hillsborough has been like to work with.

The German manager was appointed less than a week ago, but he's clearly made a big impression on Windass and the rest of the Owls' players.

What did Josh Windass say about new manager Danny Röhl?

Speaking to The Star, the attacking midfielder described the new boss as being very detailed. Windass praised Röhl for the level he's made it to as a coach, and some of the players that he's had the opportunity to work with.

He said "If you’re not going to listen to this guy - who has worked with the elite of the elite - then who are you going to listen to?

"If it’s good enough for Thomas Müller and people like that to listen to then I’m sure us at the bottom of the league will have to listen to him."

Wednesday are yet to win a league game since returning to the Championship, and have the worst goal difference in the league.

But the new manager has had close to a week to get his players ready for Saturday's game against Watford. The 29-year-old spoke about what these past six days have been like for him.

"I've really enjoyed it, to be honest," said Windass.

"Having a young coach with the background that he's got, I was really excited when I saw that he had been appointed. Working with him this week has been really refreshing.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."

The Wednesday player added that the new boss has already implemented his standards and nonnegotiables into the squad.

"In his first meeting with us, he told us his core principles," said the attacking midfielder.

"I don't say stuff to make generic answers. All the lads have genuinely loved the training this week and bought into what he's doing.

"I just really hope that we can translate it into performances because that's the most important thing."

Who is Danny Röhl?

The new boss of the Owls is just 34-years-old; only five years older than Windass, and younger than the club's oldest player, Lee Gregory (35).

He has worked as an assistant coach with Germany, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Southampton, but this is his first managerial role.

After he was officially announced as the new Wednesday manager, Röhl said "When you are an assistant and work with some great coaches like Ralf Rangnick, Ralph Hassenhuttl and Hansi Flick you can take something from all of them and now it's the time to be a manager and decide things on the pitch.

"I prepared the past 10 years for this situation and now the dream has come true. I have a clear philosophy and identity in my mind and that's why I'm here now."