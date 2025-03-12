Josh Windass posted a fired-up message on his Instagram page after he helped his Sheffield Wednesday team come from 2-0 down to run out 3-2 winners against Norwich City on Tuesday evening at Carrow Road.

The hosts took the lead in the early stages of the match as Borja Sainz scored for the first time since November, before Ante Crnac doubled his side's lead just before the break.

The Canaries looked to be in a commanding position, however, Michael Ihiekwe halved the deficit in the 64th minute, before Windass levelled the game up once again soon after.

Sheffield Wednesday did not rest on their laurels and just 12 minutes after finding the back of the net for the first time in the game, the Owls won it through Djeidi Gassama to secure back-to-back wins and close the gap to the play-off places to five points.

Windass posts fired-up Instagram message after Norwich win

The victory was exactly what Danny Rohl's side needed heading into the Steel City derby at the weekend, with Hillsborough sure to be rocking from the first kick on Sunday afternoon.

Windass was exceptional against Norwich at Carrow Road, and he was the difference maker in the second half as he scored his 11th goal of the season while also adding a fifth assist of the campaign.

The 31-year-old is just getting better with age, and if he finds himself on form against Sheffield United, he could have a huge say in the battle for bragging rights in the South Yorkshire city.

He took his goal exceptionally well, smashing the ball into the back of the net after a scramble in the Canaries' box following a corner that caused chaos and confusion for the home side.

Windass then played an incredibly enticing ball across the face of goal to set up Gassama for the winner, securing the Owls their second win in two matches, and reigniting their hopes of finishing in the top six.

Josh Windass stats v Norwich City (FotMob) Minutes played 85 Goals 1 Assists 1 xG 0.09 Shots (on target) 1 (1) Pass accuracy 82% Chances created 4 Touches (in opposition box) 39 (2) Duels won 1

The versatile attacking player reacted to the victory on his Instagram.

He wrote: "What a night. On to Sunday 🦉"

Sheffield Wednesday head into the derby full of confidence

Not many would have expected the Owls to be in the position that they are currently in after a tough start to the season, but they have kept on pushing up the league table and despite a wobble in the last couple of months, they still have an outside chance of finishing in the play-off places.

They head into the Steel City derby full of confidence and Rohl has consistently been backed by Sheffield Wednesday's supporters over the course of the last year-and-a-half, with Sunday an opportunity to write his name into folklore at Hillsborough.

Sheffield United conceded late against Bristol City on Tuesday, and the Owls must attack the game at the weekend from the off.

Windass will be more than up for the battle, and the opportunity to reverse the damage from the game at Bramall Lane earlier in the season will be more than enough inspiration.