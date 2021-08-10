Josh Windass reacts as Sheffield Wednesday agreement is confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass has taken to social media to express his delight at signing a new deal with the club.

Windass first joined Wednesday on loan from Wigan Athletic in January 2020, going on to make that move permanent the following summer.

To date, Windass has made 53 appearances in all competitions for the Owls, scoring 13 goals, but was unable to prevent Wednesday suffering relegation to League One at the end of last season, even with a number of impressive individual performances from the 27-year-old.

But despite that drop into League One, and links with a number of Championship clubs including QPR, Birmingham and Millwall, Windass has now decided to stay put at Hillsborough.

It was announced on Tuesday that the midfielder has put pen to paper on a new contract with Wednesday, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season, something he certainly seems to be happy about, with a focus apparently on a quick return to the Championship for the Owls.

Taking to Twitter to react to confirmation of his new contract, Windass simply said: “Delighted to extend with this club. Eyes on the prize”

Delighted to extend with this club . Eyes on the prize 🦉🦉🦉 @swfc pic.twitter.com/xAP6Hdt7Pl — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) August 10, 2021

Frustratingly for the midfielder, it will be some time before he is able to pull on a Wednesday shirt again, having suffered an injury in pre-season that looks set to keep him out of action for the first two months of the campaign.

The Verdict

This certainly looks like a good piece of business to get done.

Windass was impressive for them in the Championship last season despite their relegation, so you do feel as though he can be an asset for them in League One.

As a result, when you combine that with the interest there seemingly was in Windass from the Championship, it does seem as though this deal could prove to be something of a coup for the Owls.

It has already been an impressive window for Wednesday this summer, and this deal only backs that up further, so it will be interesting to see if they can now capitalise on all that on the pitch.