Josh Windass reaches out to Sheffield Wednesday teenager after recent form

Sheffield Wednesday Josh Windass has reached out to 15-year-old academy player Bailey Cadamarteri on Twitter after his recent hot form continued.



The teenager has been in electric form in front of goal for the Owls U18s recently, adding the winner against Coventry City today after bagging a hat-trick in the 5-1 victory against Ipswich Town on the weekend.

Cadamarteri is the son of former Sheffield United striker Danny Cadamarteri but has been with the Hillsborough outfit since the U9s.

Wednesday posted his latest goal, a back-post header against the Sky Blues, on Twitter today and as well as causing a stir among Wednesday fans, it seems to have turned the head of one of the senior players.

Windass was quick to send an encouraging message to Cadamarteri, who showed his appreciation.

The teenage striker is 16 in May, meaning the Yorkshire club will be able to offer him a professional contract then.

It will be interesting to see how Wednesday approach the situation with the future of young players a talking point at the moment.

Liam Shaw has recently signed a pre-contract with Celtic while Osaze Urhoghide has been linked with Leeds United among others and is out of contract in the summer.

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will love to see Windass interacting with a player that they’ll hope can be a star of the future.

The 15-year-old has certainly been impressive recently and looks like he could be one to watch moving forward.

Shaw’s impending exit will be a frustrating one for Owls supporters and with Urhoghide potentially set to follow in his footsteps, they may have to look for new academy products to get excited about. Cadamarteri looks a good candidate.