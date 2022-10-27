Josh Windass offers honest reaction following Sheffield Wednesday draw v Bristol Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass admitted draws feel like defeats when you play for a club the size of the Owls following their 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers last night.

It was Wednesday who took the lead in the League One matchup at Hillsborough last night, with Michael Smith giving them the lead on the cusp of half time.

However, in the second half, Josh Coburn, or the ‘Teesside Haaland’ as per Rovers keeper James Belshaw, earnt the away side a point.

The result means Sheffield Wednesday are third in League One at present, but, seven points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Windass says now is not the time to look at the table, though, even if results like last night are frustrating.

“I genuinely don’t look at the table until there are six or seven weeks left.” the Owls forward told The Star.

“Obviously you know if you’re 15 points off the top, but there’s a long, long way to go. There’s Christmas and the notorious January period that everybody knows is tough.

“Teams are going to drop points, and we just hope that we don’t drop as many as others and we can keep winning and keep doing well.

“The bigger picture is that we’re not losing much – it’s one defeat in nine – it’s a decent run.

“But when you play for a club like this, you draw a game and – as you can tell by my emotions – you feel like you’ve been beat.”

After back to back draws, Darren Moore’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off at Hillsborough is scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

You can definitely understand the frustration from Josh Windass here.

It’s also crucial to point out that these comments are made after the match, when adrenaline is still pumping and emotions are running high.

Nevertheless, the Owls will be frustrated to draw the last two and that they have lost ground on league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

As Windass explains, there is a long way to go, but having such a deficit is never ideal, as it gives you less room for error moving forwards.

Nevertheless, you would fully expect Sheffield Wednesday to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later, so there isn’t anything major to worry about for the Owls at all.