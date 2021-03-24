Josh Windass offers Darren Moore assessment and makes frank Sheffield Wednesday squad admission

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass has paid tribute to manager Darren Moore for the impact he has made at Hillsborough, but admits he blames himself and his teammates for the turnover of manager at the club this season.

Having lost each of his first three games as Wednesday boss, Moore has picked up four points from his last two, drawing with Huddersfield before beating Barnsley at the weekend.

Now, it seems that despite his slow start in terms of results, Moore has certainly made a positive impression on his new squad at Wednesday.

Speaking about the impact Moore has had during his first few weeks as the Owls’ manager, Windass was quoted by The Sheffield Star as saying: “He’s brought a new style of play and a new confidence to the players and we’re all buying into it. We all have respect for him and we’re tying to implement that on our game.”

Following the sackings of Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, Moore is now Wednesday’s third permanent manager this season, and Windass appears to believe that he and his fellow players have to take responsibility for the amount of change there has been at the club this season.

Discussing the prospect of playing under so many managers in such a short space of time, the midfielder added: “It’s been a massive challenge, but the reason it’s been like that is that we as players haven’t been good enough. If we had been good enough, we wouldn’t have had different managers.

“I blame myself, I blame the players for how we’ve been performing. This group of players has got a lot of heart and a lot of talent and hopefully we can start showing that on a more regular basis.” Which of these Sheffield Wednesday players did these 15 things? 1 of 15 Used to play for Leeds? Adam Reach Tom Lees

Wednesday are currently second from bottom of the Championship table, six points from safety, with nine games of their league season still to be played.

The Verdict

These are certainly some interesting comments from Windass.

After a slow start, recent results have been more promising under Moore, and the fact that the squad appear to buying into what he is doing is certainly encouraging.

Indeed, with the position they are in, it does feel as though it is essential that everyone concerned is on board with Moore’s setup, as they look to avoid relegation to League One.

The admission about the player’s involvement in the turnover of manager is also a frank one, and it will be interesting to see if the squad do respond to that, given that sort of upheaval is not going to help anyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday.