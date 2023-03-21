Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways when they make the short trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley this evening.

With the games coming thick and fast for the Owls in League One at this stage, the clash presents Darren Moore's side with an opportunity to put a frustrating draw with Bolton Wanderers at the weekend firmly behind them.

On the surface of it, a draw against a side in the top six is not a bad result. However, given the high standards that Wednesday have set, and the promotion race they are involved in, every point dropped at this stage becomes even more significant and could make the difference come May.

Nevertheless, the Owls head top heading into this one, and could potentially extend their lead at the top over Plymouth and Ipswich should they achieve a victory at Barnsley.

Barnsley, who sit fourth in League One ahead of tonight's fixture, will be no pushovers, though.

It's likely that Moore's team selection will be vital, and with that in mind, below, we've taken a look at a predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI that we think the Owls boss would be wise to select this evening.

Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Barnsley

With a few knocks and injuries for Darren Moore to deal with, it isn't a full strength side heading to Oakwell this evening.

Below, though, is the XI we have gone for.

Lining up in a familiar 3-5-2 formation, which has become the norm at the club this season, there are a few changes from last time out.

Not inbetween the sticks, though, with Cameron Dawson continuing his run in the team in this Sheffield Wednesday XI.

In front of him sits a back three that sees one change from the Bolton clash.

With Dominic Iorfa having been suspended for the match against the Trotters, he comes straight back in at right centre-back for this one, lining up alongside Aden Flint in central defence, and Akin Famewo at left centre-back.

The man who filled in for Iorfa on Saturday, Liam Palmer, moves to right-wing-back, which sees Jack Hunt drop to the bench in the line up we've selected.

Marvin Johnson comes in for a start at left-wing-back, too, with Reece James a doubt ahead of the fixture.

George Byers is another one who is a doubt having missed the match on Saturday, and so the midfield three of Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru remains.

Up front, with Josh Windass picking up a knock and reportedly unlikely to feature, scoring the goals will be tasked to Michael Smith and Lee Gregory.

Gregory also picked up a knock on Saturday but Darren Moore suggested post-match that he should be fine for tonight.