Josh Windass makes Sheffield Wednesday promotion claim

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has told The Star that the club are going to attempt to win the Sky Bet League One title this season.

The Owls currently sit fifth place in the league standings at the time of writing and are seeking to close the five point gap on the leaders Rotherham United moving forwards.

Darren Moore has done a great job of keeping much of his squad from last season together, whilst he has also brought in certain new additions who could arguably play at a much higher level than English football’s third tier.

Now Windass has made the following claim whilst discussing his side’s chances of gaining promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt:

“We’re going to try and win it [League One] for all the fans and each of the boys in there love each other. There’s a few boys in there that could have probably gone to clubs in the Championship but we all wanted to stay and play for this club.”

Windass himself will be hoping that he can play a huge part in achieving that ambition over the course of the season, with the forward having recently made his return to action after being out with an injury.

Wednesday are back in league action this weekend as they play host to Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Verdict

The Owls certainly have the players required to achieve such a feat and at present they are starting to really show their credentials.

Defensively they have been questionable so far but as long as they can tighten up in that area, they will be right up there come May of next year.

January offers yet another opportunity to strengthen, whilst the likes of Windass and Massimo Luongo are both welcome returnees.

Things are looking up for Moore and his side at present and the challenge now will be to maintain their consistency in what is a key stage of the campaign.