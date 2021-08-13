Josh Windass’ latest social media update should go down well with Sheffield Wednesday fans

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has taken to his personal Instagram account to issue an encouraging update about his recovery from surgery as he targets a return to action as soon as possible.

It was revealed by Dean Windass, the Sheffield Wednesday attacker’s father, that the 27-year-old needed to go in for surgery to help him recover from a hamstring problem.

It is believed that could see him be out of action for the Owls for around two months at the start of the new season.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Windass’ future this summer, but despite his injury blow the Owls have moved to secure his long-term future at Hillsborough. The 27-year-old has recently put pen to paper on a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

That is a major positive for Darren Moore’s side and they will now be hoping that he can make a return to action after surgery on time so that he can help them in their bid to earn an immediate return to the Championship.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

Taking to his personal Instagram account, Windass has suggested that two weeks on from his surgery he is feeling in good condition and seems to be in good spirits as he steps up his recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh WindassJnr (@windassjnr)

The verdict

This is excellent news for Sheffield Wednesday and it suggests that Windass is going to be on time with his potential return to action for the Owls.

That is something that Moore’s side could majorly benefit from and he would be the missing piece for them in terms of their quest to get themselves up and amongst the League One promotion contenders.

Windass is a player that is too good for the third tier of English football and he is a real weapen for the Owls to be able to call upon.

It did seem at one point that the attacker might be taken from the Sheffield Wednesday this summer by a Championship club, but he has since quashed any suggestions of that by signing a new deal.

Moore will be hoping that he can get Windass back to full fitness as soon as possible, but it is imperative that the Owls do not rush him back too quickly because keeping him fit for as long as possible is going to be crucial for their promotion hopes.

You often see players having complications after surgery that keep them out for longer than anticipated, but that does not appear to be the case happily for the Owls with Windass going off this latest update from him.