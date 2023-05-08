Sheffield Wednesday ensured they are heading into the play-offs with plenty of momentum after yet another victory on the final day of the League One campaign.

Taking on Derby County at Hillsborough, with the Rams needing a result to get into the play-offs, it was always going to prove a tight and tricky fixture.

Wednesday came out on top, though, winning 1-0 thanks to Michael Smith's penalty conversion just ahead of half-time.

The result means the Owls end the season with four consecutive wins, and agonisingly, in the end, missed out on automatic promotion by just two points.

Josh Windass' Sheffield Wednesday message ahead of the play-offs

Of course, as well as putting together a four-match winning streak heading into the play-offs, the return of Josh Windass in recent weeks is arguably just as big, if not bigger.

The 29-year-old has been an important player for the Owls this season, andx was absent for much of the poor dip in form they endured not so long ago, which has ultimately cost the club automatic promotion.

Windass featured off the bench for the second time in two matches against Derby yesterday afternoon and the hope will be he can be fit to start when the play-offs begin.

Ahead of those play-offs, though, Windass took to social media to state just how prepared he was for them.

Indeed, on Instagram, Windass wrote: "Fun in the ☀️ ready for a play off campaign 👊🏻🙌🏻."

When do the League One play-offs begin?

Fortunately for Wednesday fans, it won't be too long they have to wait to see their side in action once again.

That is because the League One play-off tournament is scheduled to start on Friday 12th May.

Indeed, Sheffield Wednesday are set to feature in that first match, too.

Who do Sheffield Wednesday have to play in the play-offs?

Although heading into the final day, the Owls knew they could only finish third, the team that finished sixth could still have changed.

However, with the curtain having gone down on the season, the team to finish in sixth place ended up being Peterborough United.

This means that Sheffield Wednesday take on Posh away from home in the first leg on Friday, before they then travel to Hillsborough for the second leg on Thursday 18th May.

Having fallen short in the play-off semi-finals last season, Sheffield Wednesday will be wary and hoping to go at least one better this time around.