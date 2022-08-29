Josh Windass issues Sheffield Wednesday message after emphatic win over Forest Green

Sheffield Wednesday made it four wins from their last five in League One at home to Forest Green Rovers over the weekend.

The Owls ran out emphatic winners over the third tier newcomers in the end, putting five goals past their opponents in front of a big Hillsborough crowd.

Josh Windass opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Barry Bannan’s 19th minute strike put the Owls in a commanding position.

By half-time, two more goals had been added to Wednesday’s tally courtesy of Liam Palmer and Lee Gregory, with all three points virtually sealed.

In the second half, a more resolute Forest Green appeared, with the Owls only able to add one more goal to the scoreline, this time courtesy of a Dom Bernard own goal.

Josh Windass was seemingly in a buoyant mood after the match after a goal and assist, and shared the following message on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh WindassJnr (@windassjnr)

On Instagram, the Owls forward wrote: “5-0 1 Goal 1 assist and a great performance playing with all my mates 👌🏻🤌🏻.”

“What a group 🦉.”

Sheffield Wednesday now sit third in the League One standings at this early stage.

The Owls next play Bradford City in the EFL Trophy tomorrow night before hosting Barnsley in League One action next weekend.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Adam Reach? Burnley Middlesbrough Sheffield United West Brom

The Verdict

Another brilliant result for Sheffield Wednesday this season.

The Owls appear to have picked up where they left off in League One last season and are backing up those who talked them up as promotion favourites ahead of the campaign.

For Windass individually, too, it has been a good start to 2022/23.

Two goals and three assists in League One so far demonstrates what a threat the 28-year-old can be at this level and crucially, due to injury, Wednesday were missing that last season.

It looks set to be a good campaign for both Windass and his teammates if they both continue in this form.