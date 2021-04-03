Josh Windass issues one word verdict on controversial flashpoint during Watford v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday were plunged further into relegation trouble yesterday following a 1-0 loss away at Watford.

In a game that the Owls weren’t realistically expected to win, the visitors put up a fight against the promotion-contending Hornets, but their best wasn’t good enough on a day where manager Darren Moore was missing due to contracting COVID-19.

Wednesday had more possession than the hosts but could only muster up one shot on target – that was only one less than Watford but in the end it wasn’t a shot from the Hornets that was needed to decide the game.

In the seventh minute of the match, Owls defender Tom Lees put the ball into the back of his own net following a dangerous cross from Ismaila Sarr.

There was much confusion though as the linesman had his flag up, as striker Isaac Success – the target of the cross – was in an offside position when Sarr delivered the crucial ball.

The ball didn’t make it to the Nigerian striker but he was not too far away when Lees put through his own net, and although the linesman had flagged, referee Chris Kavanagh had his own ideas and overruled his assistant to give the goal.

Controversial indeed, and Wednesday striker Josh Windass was certainly very opinionated after the game onw hat he thought of the decision, needing just one word to sum it up.

Offside. — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) April 2, 2021

The Verdict

Well it’s safe to say that the Wednesday squad feel as though the goal was very much unjust.

You can see their point – if Lees isn’t there it falls to Success for what you’d assume is an easy tap-in, but he also runs the risk of the linesman not flagging if he lets it run through.

Should the goal have been given? Probably not, but Watford will not be complaining one bit – however it was a further blow to Wednesday’s survival hopes.