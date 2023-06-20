Following the 2022/23 campaign, things seemed to be heading in the right direction at Sheffield Wednesday.

The club, with Darren Moore in charge, had just been promoted to the Championship via the play-offs, and even though they had missed out on automatic promotion, the fact they had a strong league campaign, finishing on 96 points, was undeniable.

That is why it came as such a shock on Monday evening, then, when it was confirmed that boss Darren Moore is now set to leave the club.

Darren Moore to leave Sheffield Wednesday

Moore's exit was confirmed by a club statement, which read that the 49-year-old had departed Hillsborough by mutual consent.

As part of the statement, club chairman Dejphon Chansiri wrote: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways."

“The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club.

“Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

Josh Windass reaction to Darren Moore's exit

As much as it came as a shock to the footballing world, it seems that was also the case for the Sheffield Wednesday players.

Moore is set to depart Wednesday despite guiding them to promotion.

According to The Star, the Wednesday squad were left stunned by the news on Monday evening.

Their report claims that shocked feeling is also shared by non-playing staff at the club.

One player to take to social media in light of the news was Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

The 29-year-old played a key role in promotion under Moore this season, netting 16 goals and registering seven assists in all competitions.

Crucially, one of those goals came at Wembley in the League One play-off final, with Windass' 123rd minute header enough to seal the Owls' return to the second tier.

On Instagram, Windass shared an image of himself and Moore, with the caption: "As a human being. One of the very best. What a man ❤️."

Who will be the next Sheffield Wednesday manager?

With just 46 days to go until the Championship campaign gets underway, it remains to be seen who Sheffield Wednesday turn to now.

With Moore's exit still fresh, no obvious candidates have yet emerged.