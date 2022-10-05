Josh Windass issues classy reaction to Sheffield Wednesday’s Plymouth Argyle defeat

It always looked set to be an exciting match up with two of the top sides in League One going head to head at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday duly delivered, with the match delivering drama right at the very end.

It didn’t take long for the home side to take the lead in the clash, though, with Ryan Hardie’s effort on goal putting Argyle 1-0 up with just three minutes on the clock.

Darren Moore’s Owls levelled soon after though, with Liam Palmer equalising in just the seventh minute.

It was to be a long wait for the next goal after that, with both sides having plenty of chances inbetween, but that wait was well worth it for Argyle fans, who were sent into celebration when Sam Cosgrove’s 91st minute effort was headed home.

The result leaves Plymouth sitting pretty at the top of League One, with Wednesday five points behind them in third.

Posting on social media after the match, Josh Windass, who played for 73 minutes of the match, called it a ‘brilliant game’ and even gave credit to Wednesday’s opponents in a classy message.

On Instagram, Windass wrote: “Brilliant game under the lights last night.

“Shame about the late goal. We need to win these games in future!

“Fair play Plymouth: good team 👊🏻.”

The Verdict

What a match up between these two sides last night.

Both sides had plenty of chances in what was a really end to end match up at Home Park.

Plymouth were the late winners though and it was very classy of Josh Windass to acknowledge their ability in his post-match Instagram post.

Wednesday are a very good side themselves, though, and it is going to be fascinating seeing these two sides do battle in the promotion race this season.