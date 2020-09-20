Josh Windass identifies pleasing aspect of Sheffield Wednesday stalemate with Watford

Josh Windass has revealed that he thinks Sheffield Wednesday would have conceded in the game against Watford, had they played it last season.

This comes after the Owls played out a 0-0 draw with the recently relegated Hornets and showed that they were up for the challenge of playing a team as strong as Watford.

Despite starting the season on -12 points, the Owls have showed superb determination and strength to remain unbeaten in their opening two games.

First half today brilliant , should of been a few up and a stone wall penalty , second half we would of lost a goal last season . Spirit is there for all to see . Points and clean sheets on the board 👏🏼👏🏼 — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) September 19, 2020

Last week Garry Monk and his side beat Cardiff City away from home by two goals and they still haven’t conceded a goal in the campaign, something they struggled with in the previous season.

Windass has stated about the spirit within the side in his tweet, and that is something that is evident for all to see.

It will now be interesting to see how long it will take Wednesday to get out of the negative points tally and start pushing up the table.

The Verdict

A superb display once again from Sheffield Wednesday as they showed real quality to come away with a point despite suffering in the second-half with a number of chances going against them.

It will have massively pleased Garry Monk to have seen the spirit that his side have shown after the first two games this season and he’ll hope it can continue.

Windass is also correct when he says that the Owls would have conceded in this game last season and it shows how well they’re progressing despite the deduction.