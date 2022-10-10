Josh Windass gives his verdict on ongoing debate referencing Sheffield Wednesday incident

Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass has revealed he is against VAR in football as he believes it impacts the flow and atmosphere of games – citing their defeat to Plymouth last week as an example.

The use of technology in football has once again been a topical subject in football this weekend, with several high-profile incidents in the Premier League that have divided opinion.

One of those was the decision to rule out Marcus Rashford’s late effort in Manchester United’s win at Everton.

And, replying to complaints of that on Twitter, Windass revealed that he feels the negatives outweigh the positives of VAR, as he looked back at the Owls defeat to the Pilgrims.

“We played Plymouth last week obviously without VAR and they scored a goal that wasn’t. Unfortunately we lost but it made the game so much more dramatic/entertaining and the atmosphere was better because of it.”

Argyle were furious that Sam Cosgrove’s header wasn’t given as a goal despite appearing to cross the line but with no goal line technology or VAR, no goal was awarded. However, the hosts did go on to win the game late on.

The verdict

This is a topic that divides opinion among the support but it’s good to get a perspective from a player.

You can’t really argue with Windass here as there’s no doubt that VAR does slow the game down and that does contribute to the atmosphere.

Some will feel that’s a price worth paying to help get the better decision but others don’t. Either way, it seems VAR is here to stay at the higher level and it will be interesting to see if it introduced in the lower leagues in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.