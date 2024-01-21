Highlights Sheffield Wednesday cannot afford to lose Dominic Iorfa, who has been a key part of their defense and was targeted by other clubs in the summer.

Talisman and captain Barry Bannan is another player the Owls cannot afford to see depart, as his experience and leadership qualities are invaluable.

Attacker Josh Windass is an important player for Sheffield Wednesday, and they need to ensure he stays beyond this transfer window despite interest from other clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday will want to come out of this transfer window stronger than when they went into it.

The Owls suffered an awful start to the season, failing to win several of their games, something that resulted in Xisco Munoz losing his job.

Danny Rohl was brought in as his replacement, and there was apprehension about what he could do for the club.

However, it is an appointment that does seem to have worked out, as he’s given Wednesday an excellent chance of beating relegation.

The Owls made several new signings in the summer, but none have really had the desired effect they would have hoped for. So this month gives Rohl a chance to make some changes, but he will be hoping he can also keep his most important players beyond the deadline.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

So, with that said, we have looked at three high-profile exits Sheffield Wednesday cannot afford to let happen in January…

Dominic Iorfa

Sheffield Wednesday signed centre-back Dominic Iorfa from Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2019.

The defender has been part of four Championship campaigns and two League One campaigns, with most seasons seeing him an essential part of their defence.

This season hasn’t been any different, with the 28-year-old starting 14 of the 18 league games he was available for.

Unfortunately, Iorfa suffered an injury in December that has seen him miss eight games since, but while he may be sidelined, he is a player that Wednesday can’t afford to lose permanently this month.

Both Preston North End and Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb were credited with an interest in the defender back in the summer.

Luckily for Sheffield Wednesday, a deal wasn’t agreed upon, and Iorfa has remained an Owl, so they will hope that can continue beyond this month, as he will be key when he returns to helping them beat the drop.

Barry Bannan

Another player that Wednesday can’t afford to see depart the club this month is talisman and captain Barry Bannan.

This may not come as a surprise to Sheffield Wednesday fans, as the midfielder has been an excellent performer for the Owls ever since joining the club.

The 34-year-old has been at the club for nine years now, and despite getting older, he seems to get better and better as the seasons go on.

Bannan was influential in the club returning to the Championship, and while there has been no talk about him leaving, his presence will be needed to the end of the campaign as they look to stay in the same division.

The Scotsman may have not been able to replicate his form from League One into this season, but his experience and leadership qualities make him irreplaceable for Danny Rohl in this transfer window.

Josh Windass

Out of this list, the final player who Sheffield Wednesday cannot afford to see leave in the remaining days of this transfer window is attacker Josh Windass.

The 30-year-old has been at Hillsborough since 2020, and in his four-and-a-half seasons at the club, Windass has been very much a part of the first team set-up.

The forward has had his injury concerns, but when he’s been fit and available, he’s had a big role to play, with last season seeing him score the winning goal that sealed their promotion.

Windass has been in and out of the side this season, but he is still very important and one of the few attacking options that they have.

It has been reported that the Sheffield Wednesday man is attracting interest from Argentina and the USA, as his contract expires with the Owls in the summer. That will be a concern for Wednesday, but they need to make sure he stays beyond this month, and his future can then be resolved at the end of the campaign, where the Yorkshire side will hope they are still a second-tier team