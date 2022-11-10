Josh Windass delivers Sheffield Wednesday promise after Southampton defeat

Despite exiting the EFL Cup, Sheffield Wednesday put on a spirited performance last night, holding Premier League side Southampton to penalties, where they were eventually defeated 6-5.

The Owls travelled to St. Mary’s Stadium last night knowing they weren’t the favourites to go through to the next round. However, Darren Moore’s side didn’t let the gap of two leagues make any difference, as the Owls gave as good as they got and frustrated the hosts.

Wednesday took a shock lead through Josh Windass before Southampton levelled the game when midfielder James Ward-Prowse scored from the penalty spot. The Saints then took control, but Moore’s side stayed strong and saw the game out to penalties, where the Owls eventually lost.

Moore has instilled a style of play at Wednesday that sees his team play out from the back because he wants his team to work with the ball and keep it. Yet with that style of play come the risks as well, and against better opposition like Premier League sides of Southampton’s quality, Wednesday may get caught out on several occasions.

Speaking after yesterday’s penalty shootout defeat, goalscorer Windass spoke on his side’s ability to play out from the back and their overall performance against Southampton.

Windass told The Star: “I’ve said it a one hundred million times. If we are going to play the way we play, you will give the ball away at the back. It happens.

“As a player, I would rather do that than shell balls long and not get any chances. We know the risks we take when we play like that and that we are maybe going to concede chances and goals. But hopefully the longer we go on, the more it will benefit us.”

Windass then went on to discuss the team’s performance against Southampton in the EFL Cup. He said: “They started with their better players, but I thought we were the better team. We had the better-quality players on the night.

“Obviously, they are a Premier League team and you’ve got to respect them, and we did. We showed our energy and pace and got beyond them quite a lot.

“It was different for me as I was back up front. I said to Fiz before the game that if he gets any sort of opportunity to look for me down the sides and vice-versa as I knew their back line wouldn’t be able to handle our pace. We got in quite a few times and maybe I could have scored with the half volley but the second one was never in doubt when I got through.”

Quiz: Which British club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Bailey Peacock-Farrell? Burnley Everton Leeds Southampton

The Verdict

Windass’ analysis is correct in that this style of play will always be risky because it invites opposition pressure. However, if the team can learn and adapt to it quickly, there are also big benefits to playing this way, and it may be a case of suffering now to reap the rewards later down the line.

As the striker says, this type of style also means players like him, Lee Gregory, and Barry Bannan will get more chances, and if they went for a more direct route, Wednesday’s key ball players wouldn’t shine as much as they do.

Last night’s performance from Wednesday has got to be credited, as the Owls managed to stick to a game-plan of frustrating the home side and did all they could to get through to the next round. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be but the Owls’ main priority this season will be promotion to the Championship.