Sheffield Wednesday are currently in an awkward position going into the summer transfer window.

They will have been hoping to be promoted by now and focusing on their first campaign back in the Championship, but with Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle sealing the top two spots, the Owls will need to take on the play-offs again.

On paper, they are probably the strongest side of the four that will be involved but they lost against Sunderland in the semis last term and will know that they could experience similar next month if they don't play to their potential.

Which division they end up in next season may determine who stays and who leaves the club, with Josh Windass one player who could potentially push for an exit if his team don't manage to get themselves back to the second tier at the second time of asking.

He has spent a chunk of the season out injured, but has recently returned and has arguably already done enough to earn himself a move away if he's keen to depart.

We take a look at his situation ahead of the summer window.

Could Josh Windass leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer?

Recording 15 goals and seven assists in 38 competitive appearances, Windass has been impressive once again this season, shining in League One and also making the headlines earlier this year when he bagged a brace against Newcastle United.

Considering the Magpies are competing at the top end of the Premier League, his goals against Eddie Howe's men can't be underestimated and for that performance alone, he may attract interest from elsewhere.

If the Owls had won promotion already, Darren Moore's side would probably be more optimistic about keeping him because he would surely relish the chance to thrive in the second tier again.

According to the Sheffield Star back in January, he attracted interest from Championships sides and a team at the lower end of the Premier League too, showing that the Owls may face a fight to keep him beyond the summer window.

With this, there's every chance he could leave Hillsborough.

When does Josh Windass' Sheffield Wednesday contract expire?

Windass' contract expires at the end of this term - but the Owls have the opportunity to extend his deal by a further 12 months and that will come as a relief to many Wednesday supporters.

Although there's a chance they may not trigger that extension, it seems inevitable that Moore's side will regardless of which division they are in unless Dejphon Chansiri can't afford to keep him.

If they can extend his deal and then sell him though, that could be a positive for the Owls. The supporters will want to see him stay put though.