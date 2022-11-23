Josh Windass clears up his current fitness situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Josh Windass has confirmed that he has suffered a knock following Sheffield Wednesday’s latest victory.

The Owls earned a 1-0 win at the weekend at home to Shrewsbury Town, with Mark McGuinness’ first half strike separating the two teams.

But Windass was forced off in the 76th minute through injury, having been replaced by Malik Wilks.

However, the forward has assuaged any fears that it will be a long-term concern, claiming that he feels fine.

But he may yet be unavailable for selection for Darren Moore’s side when they face Mansfield Town this weekend, having suggested that a rest will be needed to fully recover from the issue.

“Another good win for us at the weekend, the winning mentality keeps going, got a little knock but it’s all good just need a good rest @dunks_22 is also quite strong,” wrote Windass, via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh WindassJnr (@windassjnr)

Windass has been a key player for Wednesday this season, playing 18 of the team’s League One fixtures so far.

The 28-year old has contributed four goals and four assists as the team chases promotion from the third tier.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Sheffield Wednesday quiz

1 of 20 What year was Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Moore’s side are currently 3rd in the standings, just three points away from league leaders Plymouth Argyle as we near the halfway stage of the campaign.

Up next for Wednesday is an FA Cup second round clash at home to Mansfield on 26 November.

The Verdict

Saturday was an important win, as the Owls look to keep the pace at the top of the division.

It also comes as a big positive that Windass is unlikely to miss much action, given his importance to the side.

Moore will want to keep as much of the squad fit through this next busy period as he can in order to maintain the pressure on their promotion rivals.

The visit of Mansfield this weekend perhaps comes at a good time to potentially rotate the squad as the club prepares for the hectic December schedule.