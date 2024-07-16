Highlights Windass is impressed with new Sheffield Wednesday signings, labeling one as "a beast"

The play-off final goalscorer faced uncertainty before agreeing on new terms with the club.

Manager Rohl's successful influence evidenced in extensive quality of new players.

Josh Windass has been very impressed with the new players that Sheffield Wednesday have brought in over the summer period, and he called one of them specifically "a beast."

There was a time when the play-off final goalscorer wasn't looking likely to return to Hillsborough. He became a free agent at the end of June, and was being linked to the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, Hull City and newly promoted Derby County.

He helped Wednesday secure their miracle survival on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign, scoring the second goal in their 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

That game could have been his last as an Owl, but he agreed new terms with the club. The length of the deal has not been revealed.

It appears that he's quite happy with his decision, given the apparent quality of the players he is now surrounded by.

Josh Windass' bold Sheffield Wednesday transfer claim

The Owls have shown no problem with backing their young manager Danny Röhl this summer, after what he achieved last season. They have signed nine players already in this window, and that number is only going to increase.

Windass told the Star that he's liked what he's seen from the new guys – in comments that are likely to excite the Owls support.

"Their training has been of an exceptionally high standard," said the 30-year-old. "I was speaking to Palms (Liam Palmer) about it, they all look really good players. Yan (Valery) has impressed me, Olaf (Kobacki) is really sharp, Svante (Ingelsson) is a beast.

"I'm not singling out any of them - they've all looked really good. I've obviously played with Jamal and I know what he's capable of, he's fit and can score goals. They've all come in and it's like they've been here two years.

"They've come in and fitted in. Yan is already having banter with the French guys, Svante is quite a quiet guy but trains incredibly well.

"Olaf is always asking questions wanting to learn, they're all brilliant and the boys from last year have come back in unbelievable shape because we know there is competition for places now as well.

"We want to be good as teammates as well but we know we have to be on it to get into the team. Competition is always healthy, the gaffer is going to bring some more in and we should be in a good place.

"The guys from last year have come in and improved no end, too. Musa (Anthony Musaba), Gassa (Djeidi Gassama) , Mallik Wilks has come in and looks in incredible shape. So it's been nice to see the boys come in fighting for their place. That's what you want."

The impressiveness of Wednesday's new signings shouldn't come as a surprise

Any Owls supporter who sees the 35-year-old German as something close to the messiah wouldn't be looked at sideways for thinking so. He came in and put a sinking ship on his back before pushing it up to safety in his first job as a manager.

Even when he was on TV this summer for Euro 2024 in his home country, he was seriously impressive. There's no doubt that he knows what he's doing, so the apparent quality of the players that he has given the green light for the club to sign shouldn't come as much of a shock either.

His winter signings, like James Beadle and Ike Ugbo, who played huge roles in keeping Wednesday up, are starting to look more and more like a pre-cursor of what was to come.

Seemingly everything he touches turns to gold; this department is just the latest one of them to be touched by him.