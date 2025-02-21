Josh Windass believes Sheffield Wednesday can be the first team to score against Burnley in the Championship since December when the two teams go head-to-head at Turf Moor on Friday night.

The Clarets have kept eleven straight clean sheets in league action heading into the weekend’s affair, with Watford the last team to breach their backline in the weekend before Christmas.

The Lancashire outfit have kept a resounding 24 clean sheets so far this season, with James Trafford only having to pick the ball out of his own net nine times in their 33 league outings to date.

But despite all evidence proving otherwise, Windass is confident the Owls have the firepower within their side to give Scott Parker’s side a run for their money tomorrow night.

Josh Windass backs Sheffield Wednesday ahead of trip to Burnley

Wednesday head to Lancashire with play-off aspirations of their own as it stands, with Danny Rohl’s side just three points off the top six with 13 games remaining in the 24/25 campaign, and will be looking to bounce back from a late defeat to Coventry City last time out.

With just two wins in their last eight league outings, the Steel City outfit have come unstuck of late, but one thing they haven’t struggled for is goals, with only Leeds United successfully managing to stop them scoring in their last 13 Championship fixtures.

Windass has played a major part in that potency going forward with ten goals to his name so far, while only five other sides in the division have found the back of the net more than Wednesday at this point in the season.

With spirits high within the squad as they head to Turf Moor, Windass is confident his side can be the first to emerge from the venue with all three points this season when they showdown under the lights to kick the weekend’s action off.

"I have full belief in this squad that we can go to what is a difficult venue and win," Windass told the BBC.

Burnley's run of consecutive clean sheets (Soccerbase) Sheffield United 0-2 Burnley Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley Burnley 0-0 Stoke City Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Burnley Burnley 0-0 Sunderland Plymouth Argyle 0-5 Burnley Burnley 0-0 Leeds United Portsmouth 0-0 Burnley Burnley 1-0 Oxford United Burnley 2-0 Burnley Preston North End 0-0 Burnley

"We have to find areas to make passes and create openings, it's not just Burnley's defensive record, they don't let teams have a lot of shots so we have to find a way around that.

"It's an unbelievable record, I don't remember seeing anything like it and it's testament to their manager, the defenders and the goalkeeper.

"But we are a team that scores goals so if there's anyone that can break that run, it's us."

Burnley’s incredible clean sheet run continues to break all kinds of records

Trafford and the Burnley backline have set all kinds of records this season, their defensive efforts never seen before in English football’s second tier.

Watford and Preston North End currently share the record of least goals conceded in a Championship campaign right now, with the Hornets conceding just 30 goals across the 2020/21 campaign, while the Lilywhites did similar in 2005/06.

Barring an absolute avalanche of concessions in the run-in, the Lancashire side look set to demolish that record, with the Clarets’ rearguard being the sternest in the whole of Europe heading into the weekend.

No side has ever kept eleven clean sheets in a row before in the second tier, with only four teams in the top four tiers ever achieving such a feat in the history of the game.

As Windass eluded, most sides in the Championship this season have failed to even get an effort on goal away when coming up against Parker’s side, with no team having more than three shots on target against them since they last conceded a goal - league leaders and the Championship's top scorers, Leeds, have drawn two blanks against Burnley, including one fixture during this current streak.

The Lancashire outfit have been sublime all season, but records are there to be broken, with Windass setting his sights on Wednesday being the team to bring the end to a run in Friday’s encounter.