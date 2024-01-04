Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's recent revival could be threatened if star player Josh Windass leaves the club, with Argentine club Club Atletico Talleres expressing interest in him.

Windass, who is out of contract in the summer, could become the first-ever Englishman to play in the Argentinian top-flight if he joins Talleres.

Losing Windass would be a significant blow to Wednesday's current form and momentum, as he has been instrumental in their recent success.

Sheffield Wednesday are on a revival at the moment following a superb Christmas period for the formerly beleaguered outfit - but they could be hampered following reports of interest in star man Josh Windass.

Staring down the barrel at relegation so early on in the season, a turnaround in form has seen the Owls make serious ground on their relegation targets and as a result, fans have got belief back into Hillsborough yet again.

Transfer business will be expected if the form at Hillsborough is to be kept up in a survival bid, but fans won't want to see anyone depart the club. However, Josh Windass could be on his way, according to reports, with an Argentine club putting their hat in the ring for his services.

Josh Windass could move to Argentina

According to Sky Sports' transfer live blog (2:50pm), Argentine Primera Division outfit Club Atletico Talleres are interested in taking Windass to South America on a permanent basis following the expiration of his contract at Hillsborough.

The report understands that Windass would become the first-ever Englishman to play in the Argentinian top-flight, should he make the move, though any deal is only interest at present and as such, it is not currently close to completion.

Windass, who is out of contract in the summer, is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any clubs outside of England now that we are into the new year, with his contract set to run out at the end of June and therefore with less than six months on his deal, that allows him to chat to anybody domestically - including Scottish, Welsh and Irish teams.

Josh Windass has already played in Scotland for Rangers

If a deal can be brokered between Windass and the Cordoba-based outfit, who finished second in the table last year behind only River Plate, he will join them in July; though Talleres would then have the option of being able to agree a fee with Wednesday for his immediate service should the Yorkshire club accept a bid.

Josh Windass' exit would be a big loss for Sheffield Wednesday

Not too long ago, it seemed as though Wednesday were dead and buried under Xisco Munoz, having taken just three points from 11 games and scoring five goals in the Championship in that time, adrift by seven points. But with Danny Rohl's immediate appointment, Wednesday have five of their last eight games to shoot right up the table and overtake local club Rotherham and fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers to go just three points from safety.

Indeed, if they win their next game and Huddersfield lose their own clash, the Owls will go outside of the relegation zone for the first time since the second game week of the season.

But if they do lose Windass, it could be a big loss to their current form and halt momentum. The attacker has been instrumental since Rohl came in, scoring and assisting against Blackburn Rovers in a 3-1 win before turning home at the weekend to put his father Dean's old side Hull City to the sword.

Whether a move will happen this window seems unlikely, but you can never say never and even going into next season - regardless of division - Wednesday would be losing genuine quality.