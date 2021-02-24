Josh Windass at Sheffield Wednesday: What do the stats say about the player? What can he improve?

Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles this season have been well noted, but things have been looking up in 2021 under Neil Thompson.

The main success story under Thompson’s caretaker regime has been Callum Paterson, who has become the undisputed number one choice up-front, but he is yet to get a permanent strike partner.

That is because several players have been playing alongside the Scotland international, with Elias Kachunga, Jordan Rhodes and Josh Windass all taking turns.

Windass was a summer acquisition from relegated Wigan Athletic for a fee of nearly £500,000 according to transfermarkt, and is not a natural centre-forward but he was deployed there for the Latics last season sometimes and the same has happened at Hillsborough this season.

The 27-year-old has netted just four times this season in all competition from 29 outings, but Windass does bring more to the Wednesday teams than just goals.

He does take the most shots per game out of any Owls player according to WhoScored, with 1.6 according to the next-best regular in Adam Reach, who takes 1.2 shots per game, so it shows that is the most likely player to get on the scoresheet.

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Sheffield Wednesday’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Who was Wednesday's top scorer during the 19/20 season? Callum Paterson Jordan Rhodes Adam Reach Steven Fletcher

Windass isn’t the most effective dribbler though, as out of players that have played at least 800 minutes this season, the attacker only ranks sixth of Wednesday’s players with 0.4 dribbles per game – that suggests that his role is to really chase down balls instead of dropping deep to make things happen.

He does rank top of the offsides per game category at 0.6 per game though – but considering he’s normally the chaser of the two attacking players when he’s on the pitch that is to be expected.

Windass can pick a pass though which you’d hope that a natural attacking midfielder could do – out of players that have played at least 800 minutes so far this season he ranks third in Wednesday’s players with a 76% pass success rate, with only Julian Borner and Joey Pelupessy bettering him.

The stats also show that Windass is not used as an aerial threat at all. Compared to Paterson’s 5.1 aerial duels won per game and seven lost, Windass ranks at winning just 0.9 and losing 2.4.

That’s not really something that he needs to improve on though – Windass is much more effective at being a high presser and the thing he really needs to improve on is converting some of the chances he has into more goals – that would really help the Owls climb away from a relegation fight.