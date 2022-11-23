Josh Windass and Chey Dunkley share exchange after Sheffield Wednesday v Shrewsbury Town brings around injury concern

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be sweating on the injury update Josh Windass has provided over on his Instagram page, where the forward has confirmed he’s carrying a “little knock” following the weekend’s win over Shrewsbury Town.

Darren Moore’s side were 1-0 winners against Shrewsbury at Hillsborough on Saturday, with Mark McGuinness’ goal the difference as the race for automatic promotion tightened in League One across the weekend.

Windass started the game and managed 76 minutes before he was replaced by Mallik Wilks.

Taking to Instagram to comment on the apparent knock he’s picked up, Windass said: “Another good win for us at the weekend, the winning mentality keeps going 🧠, got a little knock but it’s all good just need a good rest 😅😅😅 @dunks_22 is also quite strong.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh WindassJnr (@windassjnr)

Former Wednesday centre-back, Chey Dunkley, was in the Shrewsbury defence against Wednesday at the weekend and, after Windass’ nod to his former teammate on social media, there was a message in return.

Dunkley said: “Stay fit my brother you’ll be needed,” standing out amongst 13 comments on Windass’ post.

Wednesday, who still sit third in the League One table but only three points off the top, take a break from league action this weekend, putting focus onto an FA Cup second round clash with Mansfield at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

Dunkley quite clearly still has an eye on how Wednesday’s season is unfolding across League One, and he’s bang on with his observation when it comes to Windass.

He’s going to be huge for Darren Moore moving into the second-half of the season, with the forward’s quality potentially the difference when it comes to getting the better of Plymouth and Ipswich in the race for the top-two.

Keeping him fit over a busy December and beyond will be at the forefront of Wednesday’s mind right now.

