Paul Warne faces two tough decisions ahead of Derby County's first Championship game of the season on Friday night, away at Blackburn Rovers.

Derby finished their pre-season in style on Saturday afternoon, running out 2-1 winners against La Liga side Real Valladolid, however, there are still several questions over the Rams' starting 11.

The additions of David Ozoh and Kenzo Goudmijn have gone down a treat with the Pride Park faithful, while Ben Osborn has also shown glimpses of real style and authority in midfield.

However, a transfer saga that has plagued Derby's summer looks set to continue for at least the next week, with Rams fans less than impressed with their current goalkeeper options.

The left-back position also holds a dilemma that needs to be figured out in the next few days, with usual suspect Craig Forsyth proving himself to once again be the Rams' most consistent player in the position, however, age could now be against him.

Josh Vickers

Derby's second-choice 'keeper from last season has struggled for form throughout the friendlies so far, despite being handed the opportunity to play nearly every minute.

Warne has made no secret of the fact he wants a new number one, with Swedish 22-year-old Jacob Widell Zetterström the favourite to become the new man between the sticks at Pride Park.

Yet, there have been several issues with his transfer to the Rams, with his Europa League qualification games for his current side, Djurgårdens, taking precedence over the move.

Jacob Widell Zetterström 2024 Stats (Fotmob) Appearances 15 Goals conceded 14 Clean sheets 7 Save percentage 71.4% Goals prevented 1.85 Penalty save success 1/1 High claim 25

The long-blown out saga has frustrated Derby supporters, and leaves fears that he will not be in England in time for the opening night against Blackburn. The two teams have apparently agreed upon a £1.4 million deal, but Djurgårdens' progression in Europe has left Warne waiting once again.

If Zetterström arrives on Thursday, then he will start at Ewood Park, otherwise Vickers will have to perform to keep John Eustace's side at bay.

Ben Osborn

Osborn was excellent in pre-season, and has settled in at his boyhood club very quickly in midfield. Nevertheless, Derby's left-back situation may cause the 30-year-old to switch to the defensive role against Blackburn.

Callum Elder has looked awkward at points, and never truly performed to the same level as his 2020/21 performance in his first season with the Rams.

Several mistakes crept into his game, including a major lapse in concentration against Burton Albion that could have cost Derby massively had it not been for a superb Conor Hourihane volley.

Modern-day legend Forsyth still looks to be the club's best option as an out-and-out left-back, but his age is a big factor nowadays, with the 35-year-old missing out on last season's promotion party due to a calf injury.

Osborn moving to left-back solves two possible dilemmas, with the ex-Sheffield United player having lots of experience in the position in both the Premier League and Championship, while it also frees up a midfield space for Ebou Adams.