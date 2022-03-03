Josh Tymon shares message after scoring for Stoke City in their clash with Crystal Palace

Stoke City defender Josh Tymon has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s recent FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace.

The Potters were eliminated from the competition by their Premier League opponents at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Handed his 36th appearance of the season in this particular clash, Tymon managed to find the back of the net in the second-half of the fixture.

After Palace opened the scoring via a strike from Cheikhou Kouyate, Tymon levelled proceedings after being teed up by Romaine Sawyers.

With the game seemingly heading towards extra-time, the hosts booked their place in the quarter-finals thanks to an effort from Jairo Riedewald.

Stoke will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend when they face Blackpool in the Championship at the Bet365 Stadium.

Currently 15th in the second-tier, the Potters will move above the Seasiders in the league table if they seal all three points in this showdown.

Reflecting on his side’s display in the FA Cup on Instagram, Tymon admitted that he was buzzing to score another goal for his side.

The 22-year-old posted: “Boys gave everything last night [Tuesday] against a top side.

“Buzzing to grab another goal in front of top away support.”

The Verdict

Stoke managed to demonstrate some encouraging signs against Palace which they will now need to build upon in their upcoming Championship fixtures.

Having provided six direct goal contributions for the Potters this season, it will be intriguing to see whether Tymon is able to add to this tally during the closing stages of the term.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.69 in the Championship, the full-back will need to improve his consistency if he is to have a significant impact on his side’s fortunes at the level.

Considering that Stoke have not won any of their last four league games, it is fair to say that all of their players need to step up to the mark in order for the club to get back on track in the second-tier this weekend.