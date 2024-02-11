Highlights Josh Tymon's fifth assist of the season helped secure Swansea City's first league win since New Year's Day.

Under Luke Williams, Tymon has been instructed to get forward and deliver quality crosses, similar to former club Notts County's Jodi Jones.

Tymon, one of Swansea's summer signings, has been a bright spot in their recruitment and could prove to be a steal for just £2 million.

Luke Williams got his first league win as Swansea City boss on Saturday as the Welsh club beat play-off chasing Hull City 1-0 at the MKM Stadium.

An 11th-minute goal from Liam Cullen was enough to seal three points for Williams' side as the club took a huge step in their bid for Championship survival after a poor run of form that hadn't seen them win a Championship game since New Year's Day.

A well-worked corner move saw former Hull City man Josh Tymon play a low ball into the box and Cullen was on hand to fire home.

It was Tymon's fifth assist of the season for the Swans and his third in just five league games under Luke Williams, as the left wing-back has begun to show why the club forked out a fee of around £2 million to bring him to the club from Stoke City in the summer.

Josh Tymon could be Swansea City's Jodi Jones

Under Williams, it's been clear that Tymon has been told to get further up the pitch and put balls into the box, with the ex-Hull man able to deliver quality crosses from the left.

At Notts County, Williams' former club, left wing-back Jodi Jones has registered 17 assists in just 27 games this season, with it being clear that the Swans boss likes his wing-backs to get involved in the attacking play and put balls into the box for strikers to attack.

Josh Tymon's attacking output from the last five seasons - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2019/20 9 0 0 2020/21 30 0 1 2021/22 49 3 4 2022/23 31 1 6 2023/24 30 0 5

Tymon made a bit of a slow start to life at Swansea and hasn't been helped by the upheaval and the club's poor run of form, but in recent weeks he has gone about his business quietly and is slowly becoming one of Swansea's best players.

Related How Cardiff City, Swansea City and Bristol City's average attendance this season compares Bristol City, Swansea City and Cardiff City will want to boast the highest attendance compared to their rivals in the EFL this season.

Williams may be the perfect manager to get the best out of the defender and if Jones' form at Notts County was anything to go by, then the Swans' faithful should expect their summer signing to register more assists from the left in weeks to come.

Tymon's five assists this season puts him level with club captain Matt Grimes at the top of the club's assists chart this season, and he's really beginning to show his worth at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Josh Tymon has been a rare bright spot from Swansea's summer recruitment

Swansea had a busy summer transfer window and Tymon was one of 13 summer signings.

Arguably, only two of these 13 signings could be deemed a definite success, with Tymon and fellow full-back Josh Key impressing since their summer moves from Stoke and Exeter respectively.

Swansea's sporting director, Paul Watson, has received a lot of criticism from supporters after signing several players that have flopped, but in Tymon the club look to have secured a very shrewd signing.

The player feels older than 24, having been around for a long time, making his Premier League debut for Hull in 2016 but will only continue to get better and for £2 million he looks like he could turn into a real steal for Swansea.

More signings like Tymon are to be needed if Watson has any chance of winning over the Swansea fans and everybody at the club will be desperate for Tymon to continue this rich vein of form as the club look to move up the table and away from danger.