Josh Tymon reacts to decisive moment in Stoke City’s 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic

Stoke City ended a run of three straight losses with a 1-0 victory at newly promoted Wigan Athletic on Wednesday evening.

Josh Tymon netted the only goal of the game just after the hour mark, scampering through before drilling home through the legs of Jamie Jones in between the sticks for the Latics.

Tymon had not got on the scoresheet for the Potters since a 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace in January and the 23-year-old’s finish led to an out-pouring of relief and adrenaline, celebrating in front of the club’s travelling support at the DW Stadium.

Scoring the only goal of the game in his first league appearance since mid-September was a great moment for Tymon and he was substituted just five minutes later presumably with his recovery in mind.

Tymon explained why it was such an emotional night for him when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “It’s been a frustrating time for me, it was my first proper injury since I’ve been at the club, so I’ve been itching to get back out on the pitch, for the past ten weeks now.

“As you’ve seen in the celebration, I probably just got a bit too excited.”

It has been a very up and down start to the Alex Neil era at Stoke but the availability of an influential player like Tymon will have given them a huge boost in midweek.

The Verdict

The big weekend Stoke City quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 Which club did Josef Bursik make his senior league debut for? Hartlepool United Accrington Stanley Fleetwood Town Stockport County

The Potters extended their cushion on the bottom three to three points on Wednesday evening and have the chance to increase that gap with two home games and an away trip approaching before the World Cup.

Stoke take on Birmingham City and Luton Town at the bet365 Stadium before travelling to West Bromwich Albion ahead of the pause in the season, aiming to make a dent in the seven-point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

The second tier is so evenly matched this season and even though the Potters had been on a concerning run heading into last night, the quality in the squad is present for them to climb the table in a short space of time.