Josh Tymon reacts after significant Stoke City agreement reached

Josh Tymon has signed a new contract at Stoke City that runs until the summer of 2025.

The flying left wing back has been crucial under Michael O’Neill so far this season and has been rewarded with an extended deal at the bet365 Stadium.

The 22-year-old has endured loan spells at Milton Keynes Dons and Famalicao but has managed to establish himself as a key player in the Potters’ aim to finish in the top six this season.

Tymon took to Instagram to express his emotions following the good news.

He posted: “To all the fans throughout the season so far, thank you for the support! Delighted to sign and represent this football club for many more years it’s a real honour.”

Wing backs play such a significant role in a 3-5-2 formation, acting as wingers when in possession and generally defenders out of it and Tymon’s all action style off the left flank has helped Stoke assert themselves as play-off contenders to this point.

It was difficult to predict what path Tymon was on when he spent half a season in the Liga Portugal but his future firmly lies at the bet365 Stadium, at a club with ambitions of earning promotion back to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Defeat at Bristol City in midweek has the Potters nervously looking over their shoulders as they prepare to host Blackburn Rovers this afternoon. Stoke have only lost once at home in the league all season and will not be far away from the top six if they can sustain that form.

With the injury list mounting in recent weeks it will be interesting to see where Michael O’Neill looks to strengthen come the turn of the year, but one area that that is definitely not necessary is at left wing back. Alfie Doughty, 21, has recently returned from injury, which has plagued his Stoke career since arriving in the last winter transfer window, and in him and Tymon the Potters are very well stocked on the left flank.