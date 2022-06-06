Josh Tymon from Stoke to Rangers: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Stoke City’s Josh Tymon has been linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers for this summer.

According to The Sun, the left-back is a target for Giovanni van Bronckhorst for the current transfer window.

Tymon has become an important player for the Potters since first arriving at the club in 2017.

In the last two seasons he has become a key player for Michael O’Neill’s team, featuring 26 times in the Championship in 2020-21 before starting 44 times in the season just ended.

But his time at the Bet365 Stadium could come to an end this summer, if Rangers can come to an agreement with Stoke over the player’s future.

What do we know so far?

Stoke have placed a £5 million price tag on the 23-year old, with Rangers set to wait until later in the window to strike a deal.

This is due to the speculation surrounding Borna Barisic, with Tymon seen as a possible replacement for the Croatian.

Quiz: The big Stoke City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Potters fan

1 of 25 Who was Stoke's top scorer this season? Jacob Brown Lewis Baker Nick Powell Tyrese Campbell

The club’s own fate could determine a lot of their transfer business, with the Champions League qualification rounds still needing to be negotiated.

Qualifying for the group stage will decide a lot of the club’s transfer activity this summer and could play a huge role in Barisic’s future in Scotland.

Is it likely to happen?

The deal will entirely depend on the outcome of Rangers’ European journey.

Van Bronckhorst’s side will fancy their chances to make it to the group stages, but the qualification process has yet to be drawn out, which could delay a lot of movement in the market for the Scottish giants.

If Barisic does leave, then the £5 million price tag will be the next stumbling block, but Tymon has performed well in recent years and could be ready for the step up to challenging for league titles and competing in Europe.