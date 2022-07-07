Josh Tymon from Stoke to Leeds United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Leeds United are interested in signing left-back Josh Tymon from Stoke City, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Tymon joined Stoke from Hull City back in the summer of 2017, and has since gone on to make 87 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals.

However, it is now reported that Leeds are interested in taking Tymon to the Premier League, as they continue their busy summer of business.

Can you get 25/25 on this Stoke City managers quiz?

1 of 25 Who did Michael O'Neill manage first in his managerial career? Brechin City Ayr United Dundee Alloa Athletic

That is a link which will no doubt attract plenty of attention, so with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the key questions behind it, right here.

What do we know so far?

Leeds are certainly spending big this summer, with midfielders Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi, right-back Rasmus Kristensen and winger Luis Sinisterra all joining the club.

Left-back is also a potential area for the club to look at as they continue their business, given Junior Firpo struggled to settle in the Premier League last season, and Stuart Dallas is out long term throug injury.

As a result, Tymon could be a potential target for the Whites, but with three years remaining on his contract with Stoke, the Championship club are in a strong position to negotiate any offer that come in, and it has been suggested that they will demand a fee of £6million for the sale of the full-back.

Meanwhile, with Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich, and Scottish giants Rangers also credited with an interest, Leeds could have a battle on their hands to win this transfer race.

Is it likely to happen?

Considering the sort of fees Leeds have been spending on players so far, it does seem as though they should be able to afford the fee demanded by Stoke for Tymon.

Indeed, the circumstance surrounding Leeds’ current options at left-back also mean this does appear to be a deal that could be a useful one for the club to pursue.

Right now though, it feels as though Leeds’ priority should be a centre forward, given they struggled badly for goals in the injury enforced absence of Patrick Bamford last season, and have yet to bring in another player to fill that role.

As a result, while there may be a possibility of this transfer happening, there is an argument that if that is to happen, it will likely take place later in the window when other issues have been resolved, as opposed to in the not too distant future.