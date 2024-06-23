Highlights Latics have made key loan signings and permanent deal to boost squad for upcoming play-off bid.

Wigan Athletic have already been busy in the transfer market this summer, as Shaun Maloney and co aim to launch a 2024/25 play-off bid.

Latics boss Maloney previously told Wigan Today that he wanted 90% of next season's playing squad with the club by pre-season, which has prompted the club to secure the loan signings of Michael Olakigbe and Calvin Ramsay on loan deals from Brentford and Liverpool respectively, as well as securing the permanent signing of Dion Rankine from Chelsea.

Part of the reason why the Latics manager will be so keen to get his transfer business done quickly is due to the fact that his side were subject to a transfer embargo throughout last season, courtesy of financial mismanagement overseen by the club's previous ownership group, while senior players such as Charlie Wyke and Tom Pearce left at the end of the season.

But current 'Tics owner Mike Danson has instilled an ethos at the Brick Community Stadium which puts financial sustainability at the heart of the club's operations, which means that while the Greater Manchester outfit will be keen to bring plenty of new signings through the door, such a luxury may not always be possible.

These are two players who could save the Latics six figures, should the club choose to promote them to the first team rather than opting to buy alternatives:

Josh Stones

Young forward and academy graduate Josh Stones showed his promise last season, and scored two goals for Wigan in three EFL Trophy appearances.

The 20-year-old is a strong physical presence up top, and also made six League One appearances, including a start during a 2-0 win over Exeter City back in October, before being loaned out to Oldham Athletic in December.

Unfortunately for all three parties involved, his loan move to the National League outfit was cut short after he made just four appearances in the fifth tier, but he was still able to demonstrate his eye for goal as he scored on three occasions.

Josh Stones 2023/24 National League stats as per FotMob Appearances 4 Minutes played 271 Goals 3

The Latics could be tempted to go out and buy a new striker following the departure of last campaign's club top scorer Stephen Humphrys, as well as the exits of the previously mentioned Wyke and Josh Magennis, but the answer to the side's current number nine vacancy could be Stones.

Harry McHugh

Harry McHugh is another Latics academy product who the club should look to regularly embed into the first team next campaign in order to save themselves from buying a new player in the transfer market.

The versatile 21-year-old made six appearances for the Greater Manchester outfit in all competitions last season, and scored an EFL Trophy goal.

McHugh joined Scottish Championship side Ayr United in February, where he was a regular feature, making 12 appearances and providing one goal and two assists in the process from central midfield.

For a clash against Derby County on Boxing Day, he was deployed as a left-wing-back for the Latics, which showcases his ability to play in multiple positions, while according to Wigan Today, Maloney has promised the starlet first-team opportunities next season following his recent contract extension.