Josh Sheehan shares message to Bolton Wanderers supporters

Bolton will be without a key player in Josh Sheehan for the foreseeable future – but the midfielder posted a message of positivity on his Twitter account today to confirm that his surgery was successful.

The 26-year-old last played for his club in their game against Crewe, in which he bagged a goal and looked like one of the brightest players on the pitch. With 15 matches under his belt this year, he’s managed four goals and one assist and looked like one of the side’s key contributors.

However, he now faces being sidelined for a considerable amount of time, after suffering an ACL injury. It’s a blow for the club and means they will have to find a suitable replacement in the interim – but the player himself has confirmed he is now on ‘the road to recovery’ and posted a positive message to the Bolton fans on his Twitter account today.

The road to recovery begins now 💪🏼 thank you to everyone for the messages, I appreciate them all ❤️ https://t.co/UKp8fhubxm — Josh Sheehan (@JoshSheehan_) December 8, 2021

It’s good to see that the player is now able to rest and recover having undergone the surgery and he will no doubt be determined to get back into the thick of the action as soon as possible.

Quiz: Has Eoin Doyle ever scored a goal for Bolton Wanderers at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Has Eoin Doyle scored for Bolton at Portman Road? Yes No

Sheehan won’t be rushing back anytime soon and won’t want to aggravate the injury further – but it is good news for those involved at the club that the operation seemed to be a success for his ACL injury.

Although Bolton will now have to struggle to find a suitable replacement in midfield for them, they will be able to scour the market in January and look within their own squad to be able to cope while the 26-year-old recovers and watches from the stands.

The Verdict

Josh Sheehan is an important player for Bolton, so it will be a blow to see him ruled out of action for a while. The good news though is that the surgery seems to have gone well and he will now be trying to get recovered and back in the fold as soon as possible.

While it won’t be an easy task to replace him or his goal contributions, the Wanderers can surely find a suitable replacement either on the market or in their own squad. If they can find an adequate one, then it should keep them competitive in League One for the interim while Sheehan remains sidelined.