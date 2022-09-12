Josh Sargent speaks out on 19-year-old’s impact at Norwich City

Norwich City have recovered from an early wobble to put together a very promising start to the Championship campaign.

The Canaries were winless from their opening trio of fixtures and spent some time in 24th position, before hauling themselves out of the bottom half and into the automatic promotion places with a run of five wins on the spin.

Josh Sargent has been a crucial player in that period, providing a clinical attacking threat and competition for places with Teemu Pukki at Carrow Road.

Aaron Ramsey, on loan from Aston Villa, has started the club’s last two matches, victories over Birmingham City and Coventry City, and the 19-year-old has made a good impact on the team.

Sargent passed judgment on the teenager’s start to life in Norfolk when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “He’s done really well coming into the squad.

“I know all the guys in the dressing room really like him and he’s doing really well on the pitch right now.

“Hopefully he’ll continue that way.”

A few injuries to Dean Smith’s midfield options have given Ramsey possibly more opportunities than he would have been expecting at this stage, but the 19-year-old has looked at home in the Championship and has laid the foundations for a successful loan spell.

Aston Villa have one of the brightest crops of younger players in the country at the moment, and a lot of them are breaking into senior football via loan spells in the EFL.

Cameron Archer has asserted himself in the first team picture this season off the back of a loan spell at Preston North End in the second half of last season, with Tim Iroegbunam and Jaden Philogene now in the Championship in seeking regular starts at Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City respectively.

Dean Smith’s connections to Villa may have played a part in luring Ramsey to Norwich City and so far, it has been a positive environment for him to be involved in.