With just over a month of the season remaining, Leeds United will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds have spent much of the season in and around the automatic promotion places, and they look to be in a strong position to achieve a return to the top flight following a two-year absence.

However, the Whites were in a similarly promising position this time last season before falling away towards the end of the campaign, so Daniel Farke's side will be taking nothing for granted ahead of the run-in.

Such was the strength of their existing squad, Leeds have not had to enter the transfer market too much this season, bringing in just nine signings in total, and some of those have been fringe players rather than regular starters.

Leeds United's 2024-25 signings Player From Loan/Permanent Alex Cairns Salford City Permanent Jayden Bogle Sheffield United Permanent Isaac Schmidt St Gallen Permanent Joe Rodon Tottenham Hotspur Permanent Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf Permanent Josuha Guilavogui Free agent Permanent Joe Rothwell Bournemouth Loan Largie Ramazani Almeria Permanent Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Loan

However, the Whites will need to do a little more work on their squad in the summer, particularly if they are promoted to the Premier League, and we looked at some of the dream incomings and outgoings the club may be hoping for in the upcoming transfer window.

In: Caoimhin Kelleher

Many Leeds supporters agree that bringing in a new goalkeeper should be the club's top priority this summer.

Farke has kept faith with Illan Meslier this season despite some high-profile mistakes and uncertain performances costing his side crucial points, but the Frenchman's long-term place between the sticks is surely under threat.

It seems that the Whites are considering potential replacements for Meslier, with Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale and Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher both said to be on their radar, and the club should push the boat out to sign the latter.

After coming through the academy at Anfield, Kelleher has spent the last few years as back-up to Alisson, but despite putting in some excellent performances while deputising for the Brazilian in the league and cup competitions, he has been unable to displace him.

Kelleher has recently spoken of his desire to be a number one, which opens the door to a possible exit from Liverpool this summer, and he would be an outstanding addition for Leeds, but they would likely have to be in the Premier League to complete a deal for the 26-year-old.

In: Josh Sargent

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent is another player who has frequently been linked with Leeds in recent transfer windows, and he is again believed to be attracting interest from the West Yorkshire outfit ahead of the summer.

Farke signed Sargent from Werder Bremen for a fee of £8 million in the summer of 2021 during his time in charge at Carrow Road, and while he initially struggled for form in the Premier League, he has proven to be a strong acquisition for the Canaries.

Despite missing over four months of the campaign through injury, Sargent still managed to score 16 goals in 30 games last season, and while he has suffered fitness problems again this term, he is on course to better that tally.

However, Sargent's goals look unlikely to be enough to fire Norwich into the play-offs this season, and speaking during the recent international break, he refused to rule out the possibility of a move this summer, which will no doubt encourage the Whites.

Sargent scored just two goals in 26 league appearances during his last spell in the top flight with the Canaries, but he has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Championship over the past three years, and he has earned another chance to prove himself at the highest level.

Out: Max Wober