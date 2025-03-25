Josh Sargent has responded to speculation over his Norwich City future amid reported summer interest from Leeds United.

It was reported by Teamtalk in February that the United States international is on the Whites’ radar going into the upcoming transfer window.

Sargent has a contract with the Canaries until 2028, and has been with the club since moving from Werder Bremen in 2021.

He has been a key figure for the club in the last few years, and is in the hunt for the golden boot in the Championship this season with a tally of 12 goals to his name so far.

Sargent has claimed that he will have to discuss what’s next for his career with his wife, as he expects there to be options if he does leave Norwich.

The forward refused to commit to any particular club, instead suggesting that he will be taking into account what’s best for his family when figuring out what works for his career.

"I think there will be a few options this summer if something were to happen," said Sargent, via Leeds Live.

"It's a decision that me and my wife are gonna have to make together, and whatever makes the most sense for our family, as well as my career."

Leeds also reportedly face competition from Nottingham Forest for Sargent's signature, according to Nottingham Forest News.

Josh Sargent’s importance to Norwich

Injury issues have hurt Sargent’s availability for Norwich in the last couple of seasons, but he is one of the first names on the team sheet when fit.

The 25-year-old has contributed 12 goals and five assists in the Championship this year from 24 appearances.

Josh Sargent's stats 2024/25 (as of March 25th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.53 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.43 Shots 2.26 Assists 0.24 Expected assists (xAG) 0.21 npxG + xAG 0.64 Shot-creating actions 2.07

The American scored 16 and 13 in the previous two campaigns in the second tier, and has earned Premier League experience as well during his time at Carrow Road.

Next up for the 13th place side is a clash against West Brom on 29 March in a 3pm kick-off.

Losing Sargent is a real risk for Norwich this summer

Norwich’s drop in form has put them with a very outside chance of earning a play-off place, and a failure to secure promotion will hurt their chances of keeping Sargent.

While he has settled nicely with the Norfolk outfit, this summer represents an opportunity to make a move away to compete at a higher level.

He has a contract for another three years, so Norwich will have a strong negotiating position if someone like Leeds do firm up their interest with a bid.

But it will be hard to see him staying if clubs in the Premier League, or other top flights further abroad, come knocking with a good fee.