It has been an inconsistent season for Norwich City in the Championship so far, but they will be hoping to launch a play-off push in the second half of the campaign.

Norwich suffered heartbreak as they were beaten 4-0 by Leeds United in the play-off semi-finals last season, and that defeat marked the end of David Wagner's time in charge of the club.

Wagner was replaced as head coach by Johannes Hoff Thorup in the summer, and it has been something of a transitional season under the Dane as the Canaries look to lower the average age of their squad, bringing in a host of younger players.

Despite that, Norwich remain firmly in play-off contention in what is an incredibly open battle for the final two spots in the top six, and the recent return of talisman Josh Sargent after a spell on the sidelines with injury has significantly boosted their promotion hopes.

With Sargent now back fit and firing, we looked at how much the USA international earns at Carrow Road and how his wages compare to some of the other leading Championship strikers.

Josh Sargent's estimated wages at Norwich City

According to Capology, Sargent receives £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year at Norwich, although it should be stressed that those figures are an estimate.

That makes Sargent the Canaries' joint-second highest paid contracted player, alongside goalkeeper Angus Gunn and midfielder Kenny McLean, but there are two players who take home bigger wages than the trio.

Norwich City's top five biggest earners (as per Capology) Player Estimated weekly wage Estimated annual wage Shane Duffy £35,000 £1,820,000 Jack Stacey £35,000 £1,820,000 Angus Gunn £25,000 £1,300,000 Josh Sargent £25,000 £1,300,000 Kenny McLean £25,000 £1,300,000

After joining Norwich from German side Werder Bremen for a reported fee in the region of £8 million in the summer of 2021, Sargent endured a tough first season at Carrow Road, scoring just four goals in 29 games as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

However, Sargent has certainly found his feet in the Championship, and after scoring 13 goals in 41 games during the 2022-23 season, he netted 16 times in 30 appearances last term, despite missing over four months of the campaign through injury.

Sargent has again been plagued by injury this season, and he was out for almost three months after undergoing groin surgery in October, but he has been in fine form since making his return last month.

It is fair to say that Sargent has earned every penny of his significant salary at Norwich over the past few years, and if the 24-year-old is able to stay fit between now and the end of the season, Thorup's men will have a strong chance of reaching the play-offs.

Related Where Norwich City rank in the Championship's best attendances this season Football League World looks at Norwich City's average home attendance this season and how it stacks up against the rest of the Championship

Josh Sargent's Norwich City wages compared to the Championship's best strikers

Given that Sargent has missed a large part of the season, Leeds' Joel Piroe has arguably been the standout striker in the Championship this campaign, but the Dutchman is estimated to receive much lower wages than Sargent, taking home £15,000 per week and £780,000 per year at Elland Road.

While he is currently injured, West Brom's Josh Maja is another of the leading marksmen in the second tier alongside Piroe, and he is said to earn £17,000 per week and £884,000 per year at The Hawthorns.

Having arrived as a relative unknown in the summer, Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has been one of the surprise packages in the Championship this season, and he joined the Black Cats on a permanent basis from Zenit Saint Petersburg for a reported fee of €6 million (£5.02 million) earlier this month after impressing during his loan spell.

However, despite the starring role he has played for the Wearside outfit this season, Isidor is estimated to receive just £8,500 per week and £442,000 per year at the Stadium of Light.

Another of the headline deals in the January transfer window saw Tom Cannon join Sheffield United from Leicester City for a fee believed to be in the region of £10 million, and he takes home £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year at Bramall Lane, which is the same amount as Sargent.

While Callum Robinson, Callum Lang, Vakoun Bayo, Liam Cullen and Tommy Conway all deserve a mention for the numbers they have produced this season, Coventry City's Haji Wright is also among the best strikers in the Championship when fit, and like his USA international teammate Sargent, he also earns £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year at Coventry City.