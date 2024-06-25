Highlights Josh Sargent is happy at Norwich City.

He is thought to be central to the Canaries' plans ahead of next term.

That is a potential blow to Leeds United, who have been linked with a move for him.

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent is happy at his current club at this stage, according to The Athletic.

The United States international was a crucial player for the Canaries during the 2023/24 campaign, even though he spent a chunk of the campaign out injured.

He sustained a setback during the early stages of the season after scoring against Huddersfield Town, having been involved in an accidental clash with Lee Nicholls.

That ruled the striker out of action for months and it could have even derailed his entire campaign, but he returned to action and made a very positive impact, with his contributions to the cause helping his side to secure a top-six finish.

Josh Sargent's 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 30 Goals 16 Assists 2

Unfortunately, he was unable to guide the Canaries back to the Premier League, although he shouldn't shoulder much of the responsibility for this, considering how poor his side was during the play-off semi-final second leg.

Following Norwich's failure to secure a Premier League return, some of their best players could attract plenty of interest in the coming months, including Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara.

Sargent is another player who could attract plenty of interest, having been linked with moves to Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent months.

Josh Sargent's Norwich City stance revealed amid Leeds United interest

With the player joining Norwich when they were competing at the top level, it wouldn't have been a surprise if the American wanted to make a move back up to the top tier.

A move to Leeds United, who have been linked with a move for the player, could have also been appealing for the striker who will want to compete in a promotion-chasing team next term.

But The Athletic have reported that the forward is happy at Carrow Road at this stage, which is a potential blow to those teams who have taken an interest in him.

He is thought to be central to the Canaries' plans ahead of next season.

Related Sheffield United set to battle Stoke City for Norwich City player The Blades look set to do battle with the Potters, as both look to get a deal over the line for Sam McCallum.

Josh Sargent's stance will come as a boost for Johannes Hoff Thorup

The Canaries could have two excellent strikers at their disposal next season.

Adam Idah will be full of confidence following his loan spell at Celtic and although he hasn't always lived up to expectations at Carrow Road, the Irishman could be a real asset in the Championship next season.

Still having plenty of time left on his contract, Idah won't be distracted by rumours about his future unless his links to Brendan Rodgers' side persist.

Having Sargent as another forward option can only be a good thing, with the United States international set to be a real force for the Canaries next term if he can stay fit for much of the season.

Able to be one of the best strikers in the second tier when on top form, it wouldn't be a surprise if he thrives alongside Idah next term, depending on what formation the Canaries' new boss decides to play.

And after making some big sales last summer, Norwich may not be forced to cash in on Sargent.