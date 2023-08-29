Josh Sargent’s future at Carrow End is up in the air amid injury concerns.

Norwich City have started the season strongly, leaving any trace of last season’s underwhelming mid-table finish behind them.

It has been an unbeaten start to the season for the Canaries, wins against Hull City, Millwall and Huddersfield Town setting themselves up nicely to move into the automatic promotion spots four games in.

While still very early days, it has been encouraging for David Wagner’s side, scoring three goals against Millwall and notching four against both Southampton and Huddersfield Town.

Such a run sees Norwich top the goalscoring charts with 13 goals so far this season. Contributing to three of those is Sargent - scoring three goals with one assist in four appearances is exactly the start to the season the USMNT international would have been hoping for.

However, a recent injury looks to put a stop to such form and potentially an end to a rumoured transfer in the final week of the summer window.

What is the latest on Josh Sargent?

Sargent opened the scoring against Huddersfield Town on the weekend, blocking Lee Nicholls’ kick upfield before pouncing on the looping ball to head home into the empty net.

The forward, however, was brought down by Nicholls in an attempt to recover from his mistake, leading to an ankle injury which curtailed his afternoon after 15 minutes.

This comes after links with a move to Leeds United earlier this month, according to Football Insider, with the Yorkshire outfit hoping to strengthen their forward options, bringing in Joël Piroe since.

Any remaining interest in the 23-year-old is likely to be put on hold for the time being while the severity of his injury is assessed while you'd imagine the signing of Piroe means the Whites are no longer interested.

David Wagner gave an update on Sargent’s wellbeing after the game but couldn’t say how long he could be out for.

Speaking to the Pink Un, he said: "He is in top form as well and this hurts if we will miss him for a longer period. But this happens to every team. Now we have to look, assess him, and hopefully it isn't super serious, or not as serious as it looks like.

“It's quite swollen. It looks like a serious ankle injury. We have to assess it further. We need a follow up scan, for sure, and then we know more in the next upcoming days how serious it is.”

Will Norwich sign a new striker?

Despite Sargent’s injury, the Canaries went on to win 4-0 against Huddersfield Town with Ashley Barnes, Jonathan Rowe and Adam Idah all getting on the scoresheet.

Barnes and Idah present suitable options to lead the line for Norwich while Rowe continues his hot form in front of goal, scoring five from five outings.

Gabriel Sara and Christian Fassnacht have also grabbed their first goals of the season with Norwich demonstrating attacking quality in all areas of the pitch and will likely be able to subsidise Sargent’s attacking contributions in the meantime.

Nevertheless, Wagner will be eager to get him back to full fitness and back into the fold following his strong start to the season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, he provided an update on whether the club would look to bring in another forward in his absence.

Wagner said: "It depends on how long (Sargent's absence) is but at the end of the day I am quite happy and confident in the players we have.

"I think we are covered quite well, but it shows how quickly things can change."