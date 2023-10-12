Highlights Josh Sargent is delighted to extend his contract with Norwich City and has settled well at the club since joining in 202

He sees himself as a big part of the team's future and is determined to help them gain promotion.

Sargent's injury has had a significant impact on Norwich's form, with the team slipping to seventh in the Championship table and struggling for consistency. His return to full fitness will be important for the club's goal of a top six finish.

Sargent's new contract is well-deserved as he is a key player in David Wagner's squad. His absence due to injury has highlighted his importance to the team, and Norwich will need to earn consistent results to stay in the promotion race.

Josh Sargent has spoken about his new Norwich City contract following the announcement of an extension by the club and made his promotion aspirations clear.

The US international is currently on the sidelines through injury and is not expected back for a while.

The forward had made a positive start to the Championship season, contributing three goals and one assist from the opening four league fixtures, before suffering a serious ankle issue.

It remains to be seen when he will make his return to action again, with the Canaries hoping he can come back and help their promotion bid as quickly as possible.

But, on a more positive note, he has confirmed he will be at Carrow Road until the summer of 2028 following a five-and-a-half-year contract extension.

What has Josh Sargent said about his new Norwich City contract?

Sargent has expressed his delight at committing his future with the Canaries, highlighting that he has become settled in the area since making the switch to the club in 2021.

The 23-year-old has outlined his ambition to gain promotion back to the Premier League during his remaining time with the Norfolk outfit.

“I’ve liked this club ever since coming here, they’re doing really good things,” said Sargent, via the official Norwich website.

“I see myself as being a big part of the team moving forward.

“My family have settled really well here, we’re really happy with our time so far here.

“It’s a lovely place to live.

“I really want to get promoted with this club, it’s the biggest thing.

“I had a very good start to the season.

“I just want to get back as soon as possible to keep that momentum going.

“I will continue to do everything I can to help the team, to work as hard as I can, and I promise many more goals.”

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Norwich earned 10 points from a possible 12 prior to Sargent’s significant ankle injury.

David Wagner’s side have since slipped to seventh in the Championship table, earning just seven more points from their next seven matches.

The Canaries are outside of the play-off places by just one point, but the top two are now 11 ahead in the race for automatic promotion.

The team’s current form has been quite inconsistent, further highlighting how important Sargent is to the squad.

Norwich will be aiming for a top six finish this year, and Sargent’s return to full fitness could be key to the club achieving that goal.

Next up for Wagner’s side is a clash against league leaders Leicester City on 21 October.

Did Josh Sargent deserve his new Norwich City contract?

Sargent is a key player in Wagner’s first team squad, so this new contract is a fair reflection of his position in the pecking order.

His injury was a real blow to the team, with their form nosediving in his absence.

The American has stepped up in the absence of Teemu Pukki and his injury came at a terrible time for the team.

Norwich are still seventh in the table, so promotion this year is still absolutely achievable, but Wagner needs to get the team earning consistent results soon in order to keep pace with their rivals.