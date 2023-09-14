Highlights Josh Sargent had a strong start to the season with three goals and an assist, but his impressive run was cut short by a serious ankle injury.

The injury occurred when the Huddersfield goalkeeper collided with Sargent, but the player himself insists it was not the keeper's fault.

Sargent is expected to be out for up to four months and Norwich City has brought in Hwang Ui-jo as a replacement, though they already have other goal scorers on the team.

Josh Sargent is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after suffering a nasty injury in Norwich City's game against Huddersfield Town a few weeks ago.

Apart from the Canaries' first game against Hull City, where he was quite poor, the American has had an incredible start to the season. Through the first four weeks of the new Championship campaign, Sargent had logged three goals and an assist.

But this purple patch was cut frustratingly short for him after he picked up an injury against Neil Warnock's Huddersfield side.

He suffered quite a serious amount of damage to the ligaments in his ankle and he was brought off in the 14th minute, less than 200 seconds after he'd scored the opening goal of the game.

The US national team player has since undergone surgery, having visited a specialist in London.

How did Josh Sargent's injury happen?

The initial thoughts of most was that the injury occurred when Town goalkeeper Lee Nichols.

Sargent chased down an initial attempted clearance from the keeper, and he blocked it. The deflected ball bounced over Nichols' head, leaving the net empty for the American to nod the ball into.

But the keeper didn't give up on it. He tried to get back and get a hand on the ball to stop the 23-year-old from scoring. But, in doing so, he jumped into the back of the striker, making him fall forwards, and landing on the back of the American's legs.

As soon as Sargent landed, he was immediately clutching at his ankle in pain. But, despite the seemingly obvious injury caused by Nichols, the 23-year-old said that it wasn't his fault.

Speaking on the Scuffed podcast, Sargent said "The funny thing is that everyone thinks it happened when the keeper landed on me and that was when I got hurt. But it was actually when I blocked the ball and I landed on it weirdly.

"I even told him (Lee Nicholls) after because he was a bit worried saying 'did I do it?' but it wasn't his fault. I promise."

He added that he couldn't be excited about the goal because he knew, right away, that something wasn't right with his ankle.

When is Josh Sargent expected to return?

Pink Un reported that the club are set to be without their number nine for up to four months.

He underwent surgery about 10 days ago, and the outlet added that the January return would be at the very latest so there is a possibility that he will come back before the end of 2023.

Josh Sargent replacements

The timing of it couldn't have been too much worse for the Canaries. It left them with only a few days to try and bring in someone who could even remotely make up for the loss of the American.

They ended up bringing in Hwang Ui-jo on a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest on Deadline Day.

Losing someone who has directly contributed four goal involvements in as many games will be a tough loss for all teams. But luckily for Norwich, they aren't short on people who can find the back of the net.

Even without the addition of Hwang, they already had people scoring Championship goals, like Jonathan Rowe (4), Ashley Barnes (2), and Adam Idah (2).

They've scored more goals than anyone, so far this year. They aren't totally reliant on Sargent, so I think they'll be able to survive until January.