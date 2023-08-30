Norwich City striker Josh Sargent is expected to be out for months and not weeks and though manager David Wagner was not able to confirm that the Canaries wouldn't sign a replacement before Friday's summer transfer deadline day, he made it clear he's happy with his current options.

Wagner confirmed that the injury suffered by Sargent on Saturday was an ankle ligament issue but suggested they should know the full extent by the end of the week.

Josh Sargent injury

With Teemu Pukki departing in the summer and Ashley Barnes often playing a deeper role, the American striker looked set to lead the line for Norwich this term as they look to mount yet another promotion challenge in the Championship.

The 23-year-old had made a brilliant start to the new campaign - bagging three goals and an assist in his first four league games - but is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines in a gutting blow for both the player and his club.

Sargent was injured in freak circumstances against Huddersfield. He charged down Lee Nicholls' attempted clearance and was hurt as the Terriers goalkeeper tried, unsuccessfully, to stop him from scoring the game's opening goal in the seconds that followed.

When could Josh Sargent return for Norwich?

Speaking to Pink'Un after last night's Carabao Cup victory over Bristol City, Wagner revealed that though the Canaries don't yet know the full extent of the injury, it does look serious.

He confirmed it was an ankle ligament issue and added: "We are still not having a clear picture but what is sure is that it's a serious injury. We speak more about months than weeks.

"We have to make further assessment with him, he sees a further consultant. I think we have a clear picture at the end of the week to know how many months and if he needs surgery but it's a serious injury as we expected."

Will Norwich sign a replacement for Josh Sargent?

Wagner has Barnes and 22-year-old Adam Idah as his other centre-forward options in the squad while he's suggested previously that Przemyslaw Placheta, who scored the winner off the left wing last night, can operate as a striker as well.

As a result, it appears the Norwich boss is not desperate to sign a replacement for Sargent before the window closes but he was unable to confirm that they would not do so.

He said: "After today's performance, we've seen that we have a good squad. We have a reliable squad even if the squad is not huge in terms of numbers.

"Maybe today we were very young, or inexperienced if you like. At the end of the day, you know how it is. The transfer window is open and as long as it is open, I don't like to deny anything but I think we have a good squad together."

Leeds United and former Norwich boss Daniel Farke had been linked with a move for Sargent but that move looks dead in the water after the arrival of Joel Piroe and with the American facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.