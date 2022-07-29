Josh Ruffels outlines “massive opportunity” awaiting him at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town left-back Josh Ruffels is relishing the opportunity to step out of the shadow of Harry Toffolo for the Terriers this season.

Toffolo has sealed a move into the Premier League alongside big pal, Lewis O’Brien, with that pair joining Nottingham Forest in a double deal.

The task in replacing a fan favourite like Toffolo, who delivered 14 goal involvements last season, could seem daunting, but not to Ruffels.

“I’ve been ready since I came through the door,” the 28-year-old enthused in Huddersfield’s pre-match press conference, ahead of their Championship curtain raiser with Burnley on Friday night.

“Obviously things don’t work out quite how you planned sometimes.

“I’ve had to be patient but there’s an opportunity there now. I’ve had to work hard and knuckle down, but I feel like I’m ready to go now.

“He (Toffolo) had a great season last year, credit to him. I’ve had to watch from the sidelines and it’s been a learning curve for me, but I’m ready to show everyone what I can do.”

Ruffels made only eight appearances in the Championship last season, failing to show the division what he could do, despite arriving on the back of an impressive 2020/21 with Oxford United.

Whilst the thirst was there to play under Carlos Corberan last season, Ruffels admits that it might turn out that situation was actually a positive as he aims to hit the ground running in 22/23.

“It might’ve been a blessing in disguise (not playing). Everything happens for a reason,” Ruffels continued.

“Training with the boys and getting used to the style of play that Carlos wanted did help me in that sense. It’s a lot different to League One, so building myself into that and having a season where I was looking from the sides, I’m more than ready to go smash this season.

“It’s probably a positive now looking back on it. As much as I wanted to play last season, it’s got me biting at the bit to go now.”

What the left-back hopes to bring to Huddersfield is the same level of creation Toffolo did, after 12-goal involvements in League One the year prior to arriving in Huddersfield.

He’s admitted that the Championship is a step up, but it’s one of his aims to have a similar impact in the division: “It’s a massive opportunity for me to get into the team and show everyone what I can do.

“I know what I can do and I’ve proved it before with Oxford with goals and assists. To do that in the Championship would be a massive achievement for me.”

Toffolo and O’Brien heading for Forest were two of three big departures this summer, the other being Corberan, with Danny Schofield replacing him following his resignation.

Despite the changes, Huddersfield plan to remain competitive in the Championship. In the eyes of Ruffels, he’s going to have similar competition for his place in the side despite the departure of Toffolo.

Yuta Nakayama has arrived as an option at left-back, whilst Ben Jackson is entering the season on the back of a promising summer.

“Yuta coming in, he’s a Japan international,” Ruffels said of the competition for places. “He’s got a lot of quality that I’ve seen in training, so we will be pushing each other all season. There’s Ben Jackson as well, he’s a young talent.

“There’s plenty of competition still.”