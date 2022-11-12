Josh Neufville and Kylian Kouassi underwhelm: Sutton United player ratings from 2-0 defeat v Bradford City

Sutton United flattered to deceive when they welcomed Bradford City to Gander Green Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The Amber and Chocolates were stubborn and well organised in their defensive shape throughout, but a moment of misfortune and opposition quality proved to be their undoing.

Matt Gray’s were dogged and showed the application that supporters will appreciate but were found wanting in the final third time and time again, missing the physical presence of suspended Omar Bugiel in attack.

Here is how we rated Sutton’s players…

Jack Rose – 6

Nothing he could do for either of the goals, was not called into action very much aside from them.

Enzio Boldewijn – 7

It was a surprise to see him slot in on the right of a back four but applied himself very well amidst defensive injuries.

Matt Gray will be content with his adaptability.

Joe Kizzi – 7

Impressive display for a specialist full back, dealt with the physical test of the likes of Andy Cook and Vadaine Oliver.

Louis John – 7

Very strong in the air, stepped up as the only specialist centre back and can be pleased with his afternoon.

Could not have prevented the goals.

Rob Milson – 7

Excellent set piece delivery and heroic sliding clearance off the line in the first half.

Age is just a number.

Josh Neufville – 5

Very underwhelming, lack of conviction in dribbling opportunities, should be an outlet at this level but failed to create anything of note.

Adam Lovatt – 6

Work rate was there and compliments Craig Eastmond quite nicely.

Turned the Bradford resistance with some accurate balls over the top, just did not come off for him on the day.

Craig Eastmond – 6

Led by example, but the execution was not there.

Had some opportunities from range but could not find the right connection.

Will Randall – 7

Always an option out wide and kept the Bradford defenders honest, keen to get on the ball and carried well, positive signs.

Kylian Kouassi – 5

Off the pace sadly, has the physical capabilities but slow off the mark, poor anticipation at times and failed to offer Donovan Wilson enough support.

Donovan Wilson – 6

Lively in patches, but not a real thorn in the side of Yann Songo’o and Romoney Crichlow, ran out of steam and missed a partner.

Tope Fadahunsi – 5

An exciting option from the bench and a fans’ favourite, did not have enough time to affect the game and gave the ball away a couple of times in a small sample size.

Kwame Thomas – 5

Put himself about physically and the service was not great.

Not what Sutton needed to turn the screw, but deliveries into him could have been a lot better.

Charley Kendall – 6

Looked like an exciting prospect, comfortable ball carrier and always found space to receive the ball.

Could not break down the stubborn resistance.