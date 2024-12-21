West Bromwich Albion forward Josh Maja has been a shining light for the Baggies this season, with his goals helping to keep Albion in the promotion race back to the Premier League.

The Nigerian international originally linked up with Carlos Corberan at The Hawthorns back in the summer of 2023, but his first season in the blue and white stripes was heavily disrupted by two long-term ankle injuries.

After being given the back end of last term to get himself fit for the current campaign, the 25-year-old has been in superb form in front of goal when given a consistent run of game time, recording 10 goals from 21 Championship matches and sitting as the second-highest top scorer so far.

Top goalscorers - EFL Championship 2024/25 (as per BBC Sport) Player Name Team Goals Assists Played Goals per 90 minutesGoals per 90 Minutes per GoalMPG Goal Conversion 1 Borja Sainz Norwich 15 2 21 0.73 124 23% 2 Josh Maja West Brom 10 2 21 0.54 167 27% 3 Vakoun Bayo Watford 9 0 19 0.62 145 24% 4 Emmanuel Latte Lath Middlesbrough 8 2 21 0.59 151 19%

The Nigerian international has been superb with his silky link-up play and devastating eye in front of goal, giving the Albion faithful optimism that they have enough goals at the top end of the pitch to sustain a push towards the higher end of the second tier.

But there will be a sense of frustration coming from Maja directed towards the Baggies boss, who’s tactical substitutions in recent games have impacted the frontman’s minutes in the latter stages of games.

With a link away from the club emerging in the last few months, Maja could be thinking about a move away from the club if this situation continues with the Spanish coach.

Josh Maja frustration due to early substitutions

In recent weeks and months, Corberan has elected to withdraw Maja earlier in games as supporters would have liked, with this coinciding with a barren run of draws which has witnessed Albion fall away in the race for automatic promotion.

Back in October, the former Huddersfield boss decided to remove Maja against Oxford United despite an impressive perfomance, with Jed Wallace replacing him to lead the line for the final 10 minutes. Due to Maja’s departure, the Baggies desperately failed to make the ball stick up front and the constant incoming pressure led to a last-minute equaliser being conceded.

In a victory over Hull City in November, Maja was bizarrely taken off in the 54th minute, with Corberan’s men struggling to find a third and decisive goal with their top scorer off the pitch.

The former Sunderland forward exited the field with 10 minutes to go at the Stadium of Light despite a desperate hunger to net against his former employers, while he was hooked at half time last week in their victory over Coventry City and with 25 minutes to go in their most recent clash at Watford, with Albion trailing the game 2-1 at the time.

Such questionable tactical decisions have angered the Albion faithful in recent weeks, so undoubtedly Maja will be left frustrated just as much, as he is the player consistently being affected.

Josh Maja exit could be on the cards if West Brom trend continues

You do feel there is only so much both the supporters and Maja can take with Corberan’s decision-making.

Withdrawing West Brom’s top goalscorer when desperately needing to get back level at Vicarage Road is quite perplexing, particularly with Maja having more of a rest than any other starting XI figure after his half-time withdrawal against the Sky Blues in midweek.

Maja has been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns due to his form in front of goal, with Spanish outfit Celta Vigo aiming to secure his services, according to Super Deporte.

There is more of a chance that Maja would become a consistent 90-minute man with the Galacian side as he would replace the experienced Iago Aspas, and it could be a tempting jump to make as the January transfer window looms.

Corberan must make Maja feel more important to the team than he is doing at the moment, as Albion’s promotion hopes will take a significant dent if they lose their talisman halfway through the season.